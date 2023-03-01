As a longtime educator and a retired librarian, I am deeply troubled, shocked and appalled by HB 139 being considered by the House Education Committee. Allowing a parent to sue school and public libraries is a sledgehammer when the parent could simply refuse to let their child read a book they feel is offensive. Imagine the extremes this bill could lead to.
Parents have a say already in what their child reads or listens to or consumes. If you want to ban or sue some entity, it should be ones on the internet.
This bill would be crippling to an institution which has a long history of enlightening, educating, comforting, entertaining and providing information and solace to our children. I know this to be true. To cripple libraries and schools from providing reading materials for children is a travesty.
I am truly disturbed by this bill. I urge you to think of our children—all our children. We all have differences of opinions. For one group to dictate to anyone what is proper for their child to read is not only abhorrent, it opens a Pandora's box of who has a right to decide what is appropriate for anyone. We are not Germany of the World War II era, banning and burning books. We are America, where freedom of choice is our bedrock.
I certainly will be following the fate of this bill.
Rosanne Cochrane
Boise
