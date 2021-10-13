An explosion of first-quarter points made for an easy night in Fairfield on Friday, Oct. 8, as the Carey Panthers pounced on Camas County 58-0.
The Panther offense totaled 42 points before Camas knew what was going on in this one. Junior running back Connor Simpson also went for 102 yards on only seven carries and three touchdowns as the Panthers cruised to a shutout victory.
“I was really excited with our quick defensive adjustments and overall pursuit to the ball,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “We did a great job of plugging every hole and making a lot of tackles for loss.”
Camas did not have much hope as the Panther defense allowed only 63 yards of total offense from the Mushers (1-5, 0-2 Sawtooth Conference) as Carey’s offense made way for 380 yards.
Simpson was also a beast on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team with nine tackles.
Unbelievably, Carey (6-0, 2-0 Sawtooth) did not score in the second quarter for the first time this season. The second quarter is usually the Panthers’ most productive quarter (103 points scored in the second quarter).
Senior Chase Bennion looked poised in the pocket by going 8-for-10 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Both senior Carsn Perkes and junior Riley Morey were the recipient of those touchdown passes. Perkes finished with 72 yards receiving and Morey had 33 yards.
Up next for Carey is a marquee matchup with Castleford (6-0, 3-0 Sawtooth) at Carey’s Derrick Parke Memorial Field on Friday, Oct. 15.
“I like the way we are playing right now,” Kirkland said. “It’s perfect timing for the rest of the season and particularly for Castleford this week. We expect great things from our team this week and look forward to the challenge.”
This game will most likely decide the Sawtooth Conference championship. Both teams are hitting a stride behind potent offenses. The Wolves are averaging 49 points per game and the Panthers are totaling 58.7.
The last time these two teams met was in Carey on Sept. 16, 2019. Carey won, 66-8.
Kickoff to Friday’s showdown is scheduled for 7 p.m. with a live-stream broadcast on the NFHS Network.
