Developer Jeff Pfaeffle will request a conditional use permit today from the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission as part of a planned unit development application to develop 48 new housing units in Strahorn Subdivision.
The conditional use permit requires that the development be “harmonious with and in accordance with the general objectives or with any specific objectives of the [Bellevue] comprehensive plan,” states city code.
This second phase of development at Strahorn would bring 48 homes on lots roughly ¼ acre in size in Slaughterhouse Canyon. The property is zoned general residential and has floodplain and avalanche overlay districts.
Before the P&Z Commission can decide on the planned unit development or preliminary plat, the criteria for a conditional use permit must be evaluated and met.
Bellevue Senior Planer Ashley Dyer said in an interview that a planned unit development provides a developer with "greater flexibility" in the configuration of buildings and/or uses on a site than is allowed in standard zoning ordinances.
Developer Jeff Pfaeffle said in an interview that the original 100-acre annexation years ago during a recession set up a planned unit development process for each block parcel and phase of Strahorn. He said within a few months of the 41 lots going on the market in Spring of 2021, all the lots had been sold.
“Now, one year later, half of those lots are being developed,” Pfaeffle said.
The presentation at 5:50 pm will outline details about the new development, including plans for an eight-foot-wide multi-purpose bike path and the development of a park when and if 75% of lots in both phase one and two have been sold.
For detailed reporting see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
