One evening this past January, one of the boilers at Wood River Middle School overheated and smoke filled the gym. Thankfully, a custodian was on site, and the smoldering fire was quickly extinguished. Repairing 20-plus-year-old infrastructure is problematic, expensive and potentially puts our students at risk. New parts for this particular boiler aren’t available anymore; only used parts are available. As we look at the aging buildings in the Blaine County School District (BCSD), this kind of situation will be more common in the future.
Last year, the BCSD began a year-long, third-party assessment of the ongoing and future maintenance needs of their buildings. With careful board review and community input, a list of 60 prioritized projects was finalized. On Aug. 30, the BCSD will ask for voter approval for a five-year, $25 million Plant Facilities Levy (PFL) or $5 million/year for five years. We urge you to support this levy to fund critical infrastructure projects, such as new roofs for six schools and the Community Campus; replacements and upgrades for HVAC systems in three schools (including replacing the boiler at WRMS). A full list of projects is available at the www.blaineschools.org.
In recent years, our school board has shown to be responsible stewards of our tax dollars. In fact, the last PFL expired two years ago, and it is time to ‘re-up’ it after a two year hiatus. The district has done its homework on which projects need to get done and will spend our tax dollars wisely. As with our own homes, you have to keep up on the maintenance or small problems can become big problems. Let's do this for our schools as well. Vote ‘In Favor’ of the PFL levy on Aug. 30.
Molly Page
Hailey
Laura Gvozdas
Hailey
