Ballet Sun Valley announces program details

Approximately 32 Dutch National Ballet dancers, from 12 countries (Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Spain and the United States) will perform at this year’s Ballet Sun Valley.
The first evening, "Program A," will feature a collection of four pieces by Dutch choreographer Hans van Manen. Choreographing more than 150 ballets for the most esteemed ballet companies all around the world, van Manen is internationally recognized as one of the grand masters of contemporary ballet.
The second night, "Program B," will feature six pieces including works by Marius Petipa, William Forsythe and Wubkje Kuindersma. Forsythe has made a name as a trailblazer, blending visual arts and ballet. In 2019, Dance Magazine USA included Wubkje Kuindersma in their annual “Top 25 to watch list” of the dancers, choreographers and companies that represent the future of the field.
Once again, Martin West, founding Music Director of Ballet Sun Valley, will conduct the live. West is also the Music Director and Principal Conductor at San Francisco Ballet.
