When Matt Jernigan’s older brother introduced “Led Zeppelin II” to him as a kid, something unlocked in his brain. Sure, he had heard the Beatles, the Stones, Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath and others. But this was something completely different--something heavier, something more mystical.
“Zeppelin had an all-around combined talent more than they did,” Jernigan said. “It was probably all-around the best band that ever was.”
Robert Plant’s wailing, Jimmy Page’s satanic shredding, John Bonham’s thundering drums and John Paul Jones’ smooth bass licks all battling one another seemed other-worldly to him.
“They’re master composers,” Jernigan said.
More than 50 years later, he is bringing his band Zoso, North America’s premiere Led Zeppelin cover act, to The Argyros Sunday, Dec. 26.
Growing up, Jernigan realized he would one day achieve Plant’s howl.
“Robert’s voice was way different than anything you’d ever heard,” Jernigan said. “No one ever sang like that.”
Through their dimly-lit performances, they try to recapture the enigmatic nature of the band. “They always stayed in the shadows,” Jernigan said.
Essentially coming out of nowhere, the Led Zeppelin’s members rarely did press. The albums just appeared in record stores one day. “You didn’t know a whole lot about their personal lives,” Jernigan said, yet “they appeal to such a wide variety of audiences.”
Since 1995, Zoso has performed over 2,400 times. They never play the same setlist twice. They constantly learn new material and introduce it to their shows. Sometimes they won’t play a certain song for nearly a year and then will bring it back.
“It’s always a work in progress,” Jernigan said. “You’ve listened to it your whole life. But when you really try to nail it down and isolate it, that’s when you really have even more respect for it.”
Just recently, they added “Trampled Under Foot.” So far, they have learned about 90% of the Zeppelin catalog.
Because they tour so often, their sound checks become practice. Always sculpting, it will sometimes take six months before they get it right.
“The music comes first,” Jernigan said. “We try to execute the music as closely as possible.”
The band plays vintage instruments to achieve an authentic sound. Although they are faithful, they often improvise and deviate from the records, as the original band did.
“They were always stretching and recreating,” Jernigan said.
Of course, some people consider it sacrilege to even attempt Zeppelin material. But, Jernigan and company are just trying to pay homage to the greats. He often thinks of Zeppelin as one of the original jam bands.
“That’s the kind of band they were,” Jernigan said. “They were always reaching for something else.”
Zoso meticulously studies the live recordings of Zeppelin. Jernigan says the best “Stairway to Heaven,” is from “Song Remains the Same.” The best “Immigrant Song’’ is from the BBC sessions. The best “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” is from Albert Hall.
“There were songs that were better than others,” Jernigan said, “but they didn’t have a bad song.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In