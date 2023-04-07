Yesterday & Today comes together

Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience will perform at The Argyros Saturday on April 8, at 7 p.m.

 Courtesy photo

You may be embarrassed to admit the Beatles are your favorite band. It’s like saying “The Godfather” is your favorite movie or Michael Jordan is your favorite basketball player.

But Billy McGuigan, one of the founders of Yesterday & Today, believes the Fab Four is timeless.

“We don’t just think of this music as songs, it’s the soundtrack to our lives, to others people lives,” McGuigan said. “Lennon and McCartney wrote songs that sounded like ones we knew, like songs that people have heard their whole lives.”

