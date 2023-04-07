Yesterday & Today comes together

You may be embarrassed to admit the Beatles are your favorite band. It’s like saying “The Godfather” is your favorite movie or Michael Jordan is your favorite basketball player.
But Billy McGuigan, one of the founders of Yesterday & Today, believes the Fab Four is timeless.
“We don’t just think of this music as songs, it’s the soundtrack to our lives, to others people lives,” McGuigan said. “Lennon and McCartney wrote songs that sounded like ones we knew, like songs that people have heard their whole lives.”
Billy plays with brothers Ryan and Matthew.
“I’m Paul. My brother Ryan is John all day long. And my brother Matthew is the quiet one, he’s George. He can never fit a word in edgewise. We’re not lucky enough to have a Ringo,” McGuigan laughed.
McGuigan and his brothers grew up “poor military kids,” sons of an Air Force man. Instead of a TV, they had their dad’s guitar and Beatles chord book. At home, Billy and his brothers played music as long as he can remember.
“Our dad put us together the second he learned that we can sing,” McGuigan said. “For most of our childhood, we would spend every Friday and Saturday night listening to this music.”
Their dad always said you can tell a lot about a person by their favorite Beatles song. And taking this show across the country, he sees how deeply the music still resonates.
“The Beatles were never together when I was alive, but they’ve always been such a huge part of my life,” McGuigan said. “Now I pass it on to my kids. Their music has always been a little bit more for me just because of the connection with my dad and having lost him.”
Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is coming to The Argyros Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but if you would like to be on the waiting list, email nick@theargyros.org.
The band does not come into a show with a setlist. They form one as they go based off audience suggestions.
“Not having the same show twice, that’s my favorite part,” McGuigan said. “It never can get old for us.”
Attendees are asked to give a reason why that particular Beatles song is their favorite.
“It’s about protecting people’s memories of the music,” McGuigan said. “It’s an important job for us. We take it seriously, because we love it.”
Before coming to music, McGuigan did improv comedy.
“I always liked that kind of high wire act,” he said.
They started by playing to audiences in New York who had their arms crossed.
“I liked that attitude,” McGuigan said. “It makes us better.”
His favorite song to play live is the psychedelic journey “I am the Walrus.”
“I don’t think people come to a Beatles show expecting to hear it,” McGuigan said.
Each night, a new narrative is written.
“Even if we played the exact same songs the next night—which we never do—the stories and the crowd would be different,” McGuigan said.
The band members embrace their roles, but they do not attempt to impersonate the band.
“We take on the personality of the audience and the location,” McGuigan said.
They have played together for 16 years now.
“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster because we’ve kind of been in a band our whole lives,” McGuigan said. “This is what we’ve done since we were little kids and we get to recreate it every night. You can’t really ask for anything better than that.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In