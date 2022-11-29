WRHS Drama breaks leg at district competition

Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
November 30, 2022
Standing left to right: sophomore Elena Tamayo, senior Asia Angel, senior Madi Flannigan, senior Piper Kolb, sophomore Eva Hatzenbuehler, senior Aimsley Shearer and sophomore Sophia McKnight. Sitting in front is junior Holden Blair.
Once upon a time, Wood River High School teacher Karl Nordstrom was not a fan of competitive drama. He changed his mind when he started viewing it as another way for students to hone their craft.
“It also gives them discipline to work on their own, showcase their work, then implement feedback,” Nordstrom said. “That’s a valuable skill in performing arts.”
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the WRHS Drama Department traveled to the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls to compete in the District IV Tournament. Of the eight students who participated, five are going to state. State Drama is Dec. 2-3 in Coeur d’Alene.
Sophomore Eva Hatzenbuehler says the best part is seeing her fellow competitors from other schools.
“The main thing that I get out of the drama competition process is that I get to watch and enjoy other actors’ pieces,” Hatzenbuehler said . “It’s amazing and very helpful to watch other people perform.”
Seniors Piper Kolb and Madi Flannagan wrote their own script for Original Humorous Ensemble.
“The laughter of everyone in the room listening is what makes it all worth it,” Kolb said.
Elena Tamayo, a sophomore, competed in several categories.
“Time, effort and a passion for acting will have you place,” Tamayo said. “What’s the point of competing if you don’t have the spirit?”
Cathy Reinheimer coaches monologues and scenes with the students.
“They commit to the performing arts elective as if they are already professional actors, auditioning for work in the theater,” Reinheimer said. “Personally, I treat the students like I would any professional young actor in NYC. Many of our acting students accelerated to State Drama competition this year, which makes me and our other professional theater instructors so proud to be part of this ongoing, enriching program.”
She praised Nordstrom’s collaborative approach.
“For a public high school in Idaho, this alchemy is rare and has endured,” Reinheimer said.
Melodie Taylor-Mauldin assists Nordstrom as a representative of the Liberty Theatre Company.
“The WRHS drama students are focused and dedicated artists who were willing to put in time not only in class, but after school and on weekends to develop their skills and grow,” Taylor-Mauldin said. “Every time I coached a new writing, monologue or creative project, it was an enriching experience for me ... the students got excited as they progressed.”
Nancy Harakay also helped coach the teens.
“The opportunity to work with enthusiastic students makes it very enjoyable,” Harakay said. “They are focused and willing to learn even when their schedules are so busy. The students always have such amazing ideas and talents.”
