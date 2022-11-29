WRHS Drama breaks leg at district competition

Standing left to right: sophomore Elena Tamayo, senior Asia Angel, senior Madi Flannigan, senior Piper Kolb, sophomore Eva Hatzenbuehler, senior Aimsley Shearer and sophomore Sophia McKnight. Sitting in front is junior Holden Blair.

 Photo courtesy of Karl Nordstrom

Once upon a time, Wood River High School teacher Karl Nordstrom was not a fan of competitive drama. He changed his mind when he started viewing it as another way for students to hone their craft.

“It also gives them discipline to work on their own, showcase their work, then implement feedback,” Nordstrom said. “That’s a valuable skill in performing arts.”

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the WRHS Drama Department traveled to the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls to compete in the District IV Tournament. Of the eight students who participated, five are going to state. State Drama is Dec. 2-3 in Coeur d’Alene.

