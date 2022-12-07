On Thanksgiving Day, Wood River High School sophomores Rayce Nelson and Orrie DeShields marched in New York City with Macy’s Great American Marching Bandfor 3 million spectators and 50 million TV viewers.
Photo courtesy of Kevin McCormick / groupphotos.com
Following the iconic route, they performed a choreographed routine to “Christmas Carols on Parade” in 34th Street’s Herald Square. Nelson plays alto saxophone and DeShields plays tenor saxophone. Both students are in Wood River's jazz and concert band.
While in New York, the teens attended “Aladdin” on Broadway, went on sight-seeing trips and made new friends from other schools.
Starting in 2006, the Great American Marching Band program has shined a spotlight on the best musicians and flag dancers from high schools all around the country. In total, this year’s Band for the Macy’s Parade had 200 students.
With the help of WHRS instructor Patrick Herb, Nelson and DeShields are the first two from the Wood River Valley to participate. Deshields previously traveled with the Marching Band to Pasadena, California, for the New Year’s Day Tournament of Roses Parade.
