WRHS band students ride gravy train to Thanksgiving Parade

Rayce Nelson, left, and Orrie DeSheilds.

 Photo courtesy of Becky DeShields

On Thanksgiving Day, Wood River High School sophomores Rayce Nelson and Orrie DeShields marched in New York City with Macy's Great American Marching Band for 3 million spectators and 50 million TV viewers.

Following the iconic route, they performed a choreographed routine to “Christmas Carols on Parade” in 34th Street’s Herald Square. Nelson plays alto saxophone and DeShields plays tenor saxophone. Both students are in Wood River's jazz and concert band.

While in New York, the teens attended “Aladdin” on Broadway, went on sight-seeing trips and made new friends from other schools.

