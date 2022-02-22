Studio Tour (copy)

Artist Mary Rolland was one of several local artists to welcome visitors into their studios as part of the Wood River Studio Tour.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River Valley Studio Tour will end its annual event and dissolve the nonprofit that supports it, the organization announced this week.

For seven years, the weekend-long event gave thousands of people an inside look at the work of local artists. Across Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey and Bellevue, artists promoted their work by opening up their creative spaces to public viewings.

“The organization’s leadership, Annie May and Suzanne Hazlett are proud of the Wood River Valley Studio Tour’s influence in inspiring an entrepreneurial spirit within the Valley’s artist community,” the group said in a statement. “Fortunately, art lovers can enjoy the experience of visiting artists in their working spaces through other avenues with individual pop-up events and for-profit artist collectives that have emerged since the founding of the more extensive and valley-wide Tour of art studios.” ￼

