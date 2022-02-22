The Wood River Valley Studio Tour will end its annual event and dissolve the nonprofit that supports it, the organization announced this week.
For seven years, the weekend-long event gave thousands of people an inside look at the work of local artists. Across Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey and Bellevue, artists promoted their work by opening up their creative spaces to public viewings.
“The organization’s leadership, Annie May and Suzanne Hazlett are proud of the Wood River Valley Studio Tour’s influence in inspiring an entrepreneurial spirit within the Valley’s artist community,” the group said in a statement. “Fortunately, art lovers can enjoy the experience of visiting artists in their working spaces through other avenues with individual pop-up events and for-profit artist collectives that have emerged since the founding of the more extensive and valley-wide Tour of art studios.” ￼
I’m so sorry to hear this. My friends and I have enjoyed the Studio Touts for many years. I know Covid made it difficult, but I love that the artists made a real push in 2021. Perhaps they will take a year off, regroup, and open the studios again.
