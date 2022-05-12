For decades, sheep have started their summers by trailing north through the Wood River Valley to graze on mountain pastures.
To honor this pilgrimage, the Wood River Sustainability Center will hold their first Farm to Table Lamb Dinner of 2022 at Mountain Humane out Croy Canyon in Hailey on June 16. Lava Lake Lamb will provide the meat. All produce will come from regional farmers. They will serve a variety of complimentary wines.
This year’s Trailing of the Sheep takes place Oct. 5-9. However, the expansive festival does not just materialize out of thin air. A portion of the proceeds from this dinner will be donated to the Trailing of the Sheep Festival in support of their mission “to gather, celebrate, present and preserve the history and cultures of sheepherding in Idaho and the West.”
The five-day festival will feature events and activities to preserve the stories and history of sheep ranchers and herders, celebrate the rich cultures of the past and present and entertain and educate participants about the production of food and fiber that have sustained local economies for generations.
Tickets for the dinner cost $90, gratuity included. To reserve a spot, go to wrsustainabilitycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In