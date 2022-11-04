Wood River Orchestra returns for annual Fall Concert

WRO will perform its annual fall concert Sunday, Nov. 6, 4 p.m., in the Wood River High School Theater at Hailey’s Community Campus. Admission is free.

 Photo courtesy of Lynne Heidel

Lynne Heidel, violinist and board president of the Wood River Orchestra (WRO), believes autumn is when the Wood River Valley returns to itself.

“The hubbub of summer visitors has waned; school is back in session; the anticipation of a snowy winter begins to build,” Heidel said.

At their Fall Concert, they will perform Jack Jarrett’s contemporary “Autumn Refrain.”

