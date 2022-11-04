Wood River Orchestra returns for annual Fall Concert

Lynne Heidel, violinist and board president of the Wood River Orchestra (WRO), believes autumn is when the Wood River Valley returns to itself.
“The hubbub of summer visitors has waned; school is back in session; the anticipation of a snowy winter begins to build,” Heidel said.
At their Fall Concert, they will perform Jack Jarrett’s contemporary “Autumn Refrain.”
“It is a beautiful piece for string and woodwinds that wraps you in melodic and harmonic tones that represent to me the passing of the warm temperatures and bright colors of summer to crisp temperatures and golden colors of autumn,” Heidel said.
The Orchestra will perform its annual fall concert Sunday, Nov. 6, 4 p.m., in the Wood River High School Theater at Hailey’s Community Campus.
Like the first eager snowflakes of the season, no two Wood River Orchestra performances are alike.
“Each concert has it own character,” Heidel said. “We play different music and we even have different musicians.
On Sunday, they will play Joseph Haydn’s “Symphony No. 104” along with Johannes Brahms’s “Variations on a Theme by Haydn.”
“Playing the music of Haydn and Brahms is unique in that the audience will recognize the influence of the former on the latter,” Heidel said. “Brahms’ harmonies, rich orchestrations and memorable melodic passages keep listeners coming back for more.”
The influence of classical music can still be heard in the mainstream today.
“For many of us, it is the music that makes our souls soar,” Heidel said.
Since its inception in 2007, WRO has never charged for concerts.
“The Wood River Orchestra strives to make orchestral music accessible to everyone regardless of means,” Heidel said.
Still, they have expenses—venues, music, rehearsal space and compensation for their conductor and concertmaster. Their sole source of funds come from grants and donations.
“Playing in an orchestra and helping run an orchestra is very rewarding, but make no mistake, it is hard work,” Heidel said. “Concerts do not put themselves on without a lot of coordination with many people in the orchestra as well as the community.”
She moved to the Wood River Valley after years of working in law.
“Being a part of an orchestra is similar to being a managing partner in a law firm…there are lots of personalities who bring their talents as well as their quirks to the organization,” Heidel said. “Despite our many differences, we come together to make music as a whole, not as individuals.”
Several board members are also musicians.
“Being a musician inspires me to work hard as a board member toward that goal,” Heidel said. “Being a board member, I want to work hard to be able to perform as best I can so that we can entertain as large an audience as possible and attract new musicians.”
Currently, the orchestra ranges from high schoolers to musicians in their 80s. Heidel encourages anyone to come play with the group.
“If you play an orchestral instrument but you think you are too good to plays with us, come join us so you can help us get better,” Heidel said. “If you do not think you are good enough, come joins us, and we will make you better.” ￼
