The upcoming Wood River Orchestra concert boasts the theme “Springtime of Youth,” focusing on works from legendary composers written when they were at tender age of 17.
Wood River High School senior and Orchestra violinist senior Gracie Shiver will perform a solo in the show, keeping the spirit of youth alive in classical music.
“Classical music can be enjoyed by everyone and anyone, regardless of age,” Shiver said. “Music has taught me a lot as I have made my way through school. This includes: diligence, responsibility, hard work, effort and more. I know that music can help other youth grow in these areas as well.”
The Orchestra will perform its annual spring concert Sunday, April 16, at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater at the Community Campus in Hailey at 4 p.m.
This concert is free to attend.
“We want everyone to have an equal opportunity to be able to come and enjoy the music that we are playing,” Shiver said.
Sunday's program includes the first movement of Mozart’s "Symphony No. 25," two pieces from Mendelssohn’s incidental music to "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" and Bizet’s "Symphony No. 1 in C major," among others.
"I love the pieces that we are playing within this concert, and I truly believe that the community will love them too," he said. "Classical composers like these have laid the brickwork to classical music. The pieces of music that they have created are beautiful and have been able to live on for generations. All ages are able to enjoy the music that these classical composers have created, and we should celebrate the fact that we are still playing their music to this day.”
According to Wood River Orchestra Conductor and Music Director Brad Hershey, the orchestra last played Bizet’s "Symphony in C" in the fall of 2015.
“We have grown so much musically since then and it felt like a great time to bring it back," Hershey said. "When you think about the quality and quantity of work that came out of composers like Bizet, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Schubert in their early years it truly is remarkable. Given that we have several young players in our orchestra, I thought it would be great to highlight the hard work of young musicians.”
Shiver will be leaving her usual chair in the first violin section to perform Vittorio Monti’s famous "Czardas," a traditional folk dance.
"I may be biased, since I am the soloist for this piece, but it is one of my favorite pieces I have ever played," Shiver said. “This Hungarian piece starts out deep and expressive, then moves into an excitingly fast piece ... it's so dynamic in its different styles and tones all throughout the piece and I cannot wait to play it.”
Starting violin at age 11, she in love with performing when she got to high school.
“I love performing and music, and I want to seriously pursue this art form in the future," Shiver said. “I want to be able to always have a love of music with me. I love being able to bring music to the community and to share with them what I love as well.”
In the fall, she plans to major in music performance at BYU-Idaho.
“In the future I hope to be able to play with orchestras all across the country and to teach other youth my love of string instruments,” Shiver said.
The Wood River Orchestra is made up of musicians from around the area.
“Having a community orchestra is so important,” Shiver said. “Being able to provide free exciting concerts is so fun because we get to watch the community come together and enjoy this music that us musicians want to share. These concerts are a way for everyone to appreciate the love of classical music and these beautiful instruments.”
The Orchestra is now in its 16th season. First violin and board president Lynne Heidel hopes the spring concert will inspire audience members to join.
“I like to say, if you think you are not good enough to play with us, join us and we will make you better. If you think you are too good to play with us, join us and make us better," Heidel said. "New musicians join us every year; some are new to their instruments while others are very accomplished. This season the orchestra has included a strong group of high school musicians. We would love to add more musicians of all ages … no audition required.”
For more information about upcoming events or to make a donation, visit wrcorchestra.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In