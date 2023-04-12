Wood River Orchestra returns for annual Fall Concert (copy)

Wood River Orchestra will perform its spring concert on Sunday, April 16.

 Photo courtesy of Lynne Heidel

The upcoming Wood River Orchestra concert boasts the theme “Springtime of Youth,” focusing on works from legendary composers written when they were at tender age of 17.

Wood River High School senior and Orchestra violinist senior Gracie Shiver will perform a solo in the show, keeping the spirit of youth alive in classical music.

“Classical music can be enjoyed by everyone and anyone, regardless of age,” Shiver said. “Music has taught me a lot as I have made my way through school. This includes: diligence, responsibility, hard work, effort and more. I know that music can help other youth grow in these areas as well.”

