 Express photo by Roland Lane

Members of Wood River High School's choirs, orchestras and jazz band traveled to the Worldstrides Heritage Music Festival Competition in Anaheim, California, on March 31, and they came home champions.

By the time the awards ceremony rolled around Sunday, April 2, at the Disneyland Hyperion Theater, the young musicians walked away with a number of accolades, including the top overall price, which went to the choir group Colla Voce.

Nearly 1,900 students performed in 64 ensembles from 17 schools across the West. Schools came from as far away as Anchorage, Alaska.

