Members of Wood River High School's choirs, orchestras and jazz band traveled to the Worldstrides Heritage Music Festival Competition in Anaheim, California, on March 31, and they came home champions.
By the time the awards ceremony rolled around Sunday, April 2, at the Disneyland Hyperion Theater, the young musicians walked away with a number of accolades, including the top overall price, which went to the choir group Colla Voce.
Nearly 1,900 students performed in 64 ensembles from 17 schools across the West. Schools came from as far away as Anchorage, Alaska.
Three choirs from Wood River competed against 17 others.
Colla Voce (directed by Max Stimac, accompanied by Dorinda Rendahl and choreographed by Jaymie Stimac and Melody Taylor-Mauldin) was awarded the Outstanding Festival Choir Trophy and won first place overall for the entire festival, scoring more points than any other choir. They also received a gold plaque and the Adjudicator Trophy, reserved for choirs scoring above 95 out of 100.
Spiritus (directed by Stimac and accompanied by Rendahl) received a gold plaque and finished second place in its division.
Morning Blend (directed by R.L. Rowsey and Stimac and sponsored by the Sun Valley Music Festival) received a silver plaque and took third place in their division.
The Wood River High School orchestras (directed by Brad Hershey) competed against 14 assorted string ensembles. Concert Orchestra received a bronze plaque, placing third in its division, while Chamber Orchestra received a silver plaque. The Concert Orchestra’s performance included solos by Jose Lopez-Cardenas, Theo Thomason, Gracie Peak and Logan Green.
The Wood River Jazz Band (directed by Patrick Herb) competed against six others, receiving a bronze plaque and finishing second in its division.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In