This weekend, Wood River High School continues its murder-mystery-comedy production of "The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens!" by Billy St. John
I love gravy. It can make any food it touches instantly less healthy, as if by magic.
It plays at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater at the Community Campus on Friday, March 4, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults; $5 veterans, seniors and high-school students; and $3 for middle-school students.
The tagline for this play reads “Have you ever wanted to commit a murder?” Thank God. Someone is asking the real questions.
The story includes a shady lawyer and a Southern secretary. It's sort of like a game of Clue. I was never fond of Colonel Mustard. Mustard barely makes the food less healthy.
The audience can accuse the characters they believe are guilty. Just like everyone accused me of causing that power outage on Wednesday. I didn’t back my car into an electrical pole, okay? It was just a perfectly symmetrical tree. I have no idea why sparks shot out when tipped over.
