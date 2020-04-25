The Sun Valley Museum of Art is a cornerstone nonprofit of the Blaine County arts community, bringing year-round programming in every artistic field, often for free.
Those programs are made possible in large part by the annual Wine Auction, one of the summer’s major fundraising events, patronized by donors from around the country.
Unfortunately, due to the continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, SVMoA announced Friday night that the 39th annual Wine Auction, initially scheduled for July 16-18, has been cancelled.
“This decision isn’t easy, but it’s the right one,” said Christine Davis-Jeffers, executive director of the museum. “Safety is our top priority, and we are dedicated to our prevailing mission: to enrich our community through transformational arts and educational experiences. We are buoyed by the generous support, spirit and understanding of our community. We will continue to spark conversation, encourage questions, entertain, and build connections through the arts.”
Those “educational experiences” Davis-Jeffers mentioned are among the organization’s proudest offerings; when renaming from the Center for the Arts to the Museum of Art, they emphasized their educational offerings.
Unfortunately, the K-12 arts education programs offered by the museum are completely funded by the Wine Auction. Last year, the event raised $1.8 million, which—beyond funding the educational programs—comprised approximately 40 percent of SVMoA’s operating budget for the year.
“The Wine Auction goes well beyond ‘an auction’,” said Peter Burke, director of the Wine Auction. “It’s a celebration of incredible talent, experiences, community and the arts. We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, love and kindness from our donors, benefactors, sponsors, volunteers, wineries and chefs over the past month. We are profoundly moved and incredibly humbled by your generosity. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”
Since the Wine Auction is so consistently popular every year, SVMoA is currently developing a series of smaller tasting and dining events for when it is safe to hold them, and will be formally announcing specific details of those events soon.
The museum also took the opportunity on Friday to thank title sponsor Wells Fargo, which committed a $50,000 gift to support the organization despite the Wine Auction’s cancellation.
The decision to call off this major fundraiser came a day after Governor Brad Little released his plan to reopen Idaho’s economy in increments by the end of June at the earliest.
The museum stated it will announce details of a revised summer schedule soon, likely including updates on a trio of concerts planned for July and August at the Sun Valley Pavilion and River Run Lodge.
The Friday announcement ended on an optimistic note, emphasizing the important of public health and of community members helping each other.
“We value our community partners, vendors and local businesses more than ever,” Davis-Jeffers said. “We are in this together and we look forward to a stronger future—experienced and made possible by community, connection and creativity.”
Learn more at svmoa.org. Visit SVMoA and Company of Fools on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to enjoy the myriad virtual activities and programs the groups are uploading every day in lieu of regularly scheduled events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In