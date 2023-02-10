Willie Waldman does what he wants

The mind-bending jazz fusion of the Willie Waldman Project will come to The Mint, Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25.

 Photo courtesy of Willie Waldman

Over the years, Willie Waldman has helped artists like blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughn win Grammys. He’s appeared on the hip-hop releases of famed Death Row Records. He’s even supported pop icons like Christina Aguilera to Paula Abdul in the studio.

“Some of them I didn’t get credit for,” Waldman said. “I can prove it with canceled checks, if you’d like to see. I was just a little side studio kid everybody forgot about.”

These days, though, it’s imperative to the trumpeter that he leads the band

jthyne@mtexpress.com