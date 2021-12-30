I plan on giving up drinking for 2022. Sorry, that was a typo. I plan on giving up, drinking for 2022. One of my aunts shared that on Facebook.
Regardless of your plans for 2022, Whiskey's will host its New Year's Eve Bash once again to close out 2021. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $200. My good friend DJ Funkhauzen will be spinning. Guests will enjoy passed apps, a hosted bar and a Champagne toast at midnight.
You know my motto: Champagne for my real friends, real pain for my sham friends. That’s the name of a Fall Out Boy song, so it must be true.
