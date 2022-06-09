When winter weather wanes, Wicked Wednesdays will wow

This summer, Hailey’s Wicked Spud will return with its weekly concert series, Wicked Wednesdays June 15-August 17.
Loren Kernan, who has worked at Wicked Spud for 15 years, called the shows “a wonderful way for the entire family to get out and have fun for a few hours, see old friends and make new friends—especially now.”
Wicked Wednesdays are free to attend, running 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Each week, Wicked Spud donates the proceeds from shows to local nonprofits through raffles. They want to help smaller and newer charities that do not receive grants.
“Music is good for the soul,” Kernan said. “It is universal as a way people get in touch with their feelings. It makes people want to help others that need it.”
Almost all the artists are local.
“The Wood River Valley has always been a magnet to great talent from all over, as well as produced great talent that were born and bred here,” Kernan said.
Of course, Wicked Wednesdays is not the only place to catch live entertainment this summer.
“What makes the Wood River Valley in the summer is the beautiful scenery, perfect weather and long days to spend outdoors with your family and friends,” Kernan said. “Add live music and you have a perfect recipe for happiness.”
The Wicked Spud, a Main Street bar and grill, has been a local staple for years.
“We are nothing fancy, but we are good,” Kernan said.
Following is the full 2022 Wicked Wednesdays lineup and the nonprofit organizations to which proceeds will be donated ...
- June 15 — Dog Haus — Mens Second Chance Living
- June 22 — Side Hustle — Wood River Land Trust
- June 29 — Red Light Challenge — Swiftsure Ranch
- July 6 — Magic Circus — Alliance of Idaho
- July 13 — Jukebox Widow Makers — Wood River Fire & Rescue
- July 20 — Josh & the Rednecks — Mountain Humane
- July 27 — The Kim Stocking Band — Senior Connection
- Aug. 3 — John Valenzuela — Syringa Mountain School
- Aug. 10 — Up a Creek — Sun Valley Youth Hockey
- Aug. 17 — TBA — NAMI ￼
