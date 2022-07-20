Since her screen debut in 1932, Katharine Hepburn has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences. She won four Best Actress Oscars in a career that lasted over 50 years.
But how much do we really know about the legend?
Actress Noa Graham has been a fan of Katharine Hepburn since she was a kid. Graham saw her classic films after school. Sometimes, she even set alarms for the middle of the night to watch them.
Even as a child, Graham could tell Hepburn revealed herself through her characters.
“Hepburn fascinated me—and I think a lot of people—because she was such a maverick,” Graham said.
Based on Hepburn’s memoir “Me: Stories of My Life,” “Tea at Five” is a 2002 one-woman play written by Matthew Lombardo and presented by the Royal Larkspur Players. The play will run July 23-27 at The Argyros’ Bailey Studio in Ketchum.
In the first act, L.A.-based actress Karlie Blair plays a young Hepburn. In 1938, despite performing on Broadway and having won an Academy Award, her movies have been flopping. Labeled as “Box Office Poison,” she contemplates her childhood, education and her origins in show business.
In the second act, Graham plays an older Hepburn. Following a traumatic car accident, the star reflects on the triumphs of her career and her heart-breaking romance with Spencer Tracy.
“This play is about someone who lived a life in mythic proportions and who contributed actively to that myth-making her entire life,” Graham said. “What compromises did she make? What is she not telling us?”
Within the play, Hepburn tells conflicting stories.
“The audience will, I hope, reflect on whether she’s a reliable narrator, Graham said. “This Kate omits, represses, and fabulizes a lot—but she spins a good yarn and lays bare her soul at times.
“She could be cutting, playful, bossy, flirtatious and Matthew Lombardo’s play taps into all these qualities. Any attempt to engage with Katharine Hepburn’s personality will necessarily involve humor as well as will and grit.”
Hepburn was known for her range, with stand-out performances in comedies of the 1930s as well as dramatic classics like “The Glass Menagerie.”
“Holiday” was Graham’s favorite.
“I loved movies that filled me with a sense of possibility, fun, and true partnership,” Graham said.
Hepburn inspired Graham by challenging gender norms in films like “Sylvia Scarlet” and “Christopher Strong.”
“Why am I identifying with this character?” Graham asked herself. “What does she want out of life? What does this romance mean for me and the kinds of romantic love I might find as an adult?”
To prepare for the role, Graham took a deep dive into Hepburn’s interviews on YouTube. Her favorite was with Dick Cavett. He invited Hepburn to visit the studio the day before their interview. However, they went ahead and recorded it right then because she felt ready, even though he wasn’t properly dressed and hadn’t had a chance to really prepare.
Spending time in Connecticut, Graham learned about the Hepburn family life there.
“Resuming her life there instead of living in Hollywood kept her grounded,” Graham said.
Graham went to the Fenwick, Connecticut, and visited the little museum at the arts center known as The Kate.
“I wish it had occurred to me to go for a winter swim in Long Island Sound, because that’s what she would have done,” Graham said.
Graham learned a great deal through her research. Beforehand, she did not know about Hepburn’s brother’s suicide, a turning point in the show. Graham learned more about Hepburn’s 27-year relationship with Spencer Tracy and that Hepburn never watched “Look Who’s Coming to Dinner.”
“It was too painful,” Graham said.
As a performer, Graham understands the need to begin again all the time.
“Every role requires its own process,” Graham said. “You listen, follow your curiosity, draw on the techniques you have in your wheelhouse, and seek what’s alive in you.”
For tickets and more information, visit theargyros.org. ￼
