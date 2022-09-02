What the heck is an NFT?

Gallery owner Yanna Lantz stands next to Marterium’s NFT “Machina” in the metaverse. The NFT SV x Sonic Summit, running Sept. 1-5, is the first NFT exhibition in the state of Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of Friesen+Lantz Fine Art Gallery

The art on the walls is moving.

The neon work of Whiskey Black flashes words like “good vibes,” “dopamine,” “wealth,” “desire,” and “endorsed by Zark Muckerberg” over dystopian medication branding. The graceful elegance of Marterium loops seamlessly, exploring form and color, articulating a malaise in the traditional world. Barbara Vaughn’s subtle meditations on water—ones you could imagine in the powder rooms of mountain modern homes—mimic the waves crashing on rocks outside, revealed by massive windows.

“My waterscapes present a juxtaposition of real and surreal, and the resulting ambiguity invites us to decipher the truth,” Vaughn said. “Drawn by the magnetism of water and the mystery of abstraction, I’ve endeavored to marry the two by capturing reflections of ordinary scenes in moving water.”

