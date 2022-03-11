We Banjo 3 will add a little jig to your St. Patrick's Day

Composed of two sets of brothers, the Irish folk quartet We Banjo 3 has played together nearly their whole lives. According to multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Martin Howley, familiarity has formed an unspoken musical language.
“Music is a conversation between us,” Howley said.
When they perform, that conversation extends to the audience.
“It’s different from night to night because the people are different from night to night,” Howley said. From show to show, though, he watches as the crowd get’s transported.
“They get a moment to escape everyday life,” Howley said.
The Sun Valley Museum of Art presents We Banjo 3 at the Argyros in Ketchum on March 15 and 16.
Howley believes traditional Celtic music is an inclusive art form.
“It’s a music that came out of oppression,” Howley said. “It’s joyful in that way.”
Onstage, We Banjo 3 constantly reinterprets their own songs in the moment. Each performance is unique.
“We can organically hear what the other people are doing as they’re doing it and respond—not in a cerebral way, but in a very heartfelt way,” Howley said.
The band members trade instruments: fiddle, viola, Dobro, percussion, guitar, mandolin and, of course, banjo. Recently, they have been performing songs off of their new album, which comes out this summer.
“Some of the songs from that have been great to explore onstage,” Howley said.
When omicron struck, the band had to cancel its January tour. Instead, they headed to Baltimore to record an album.
“In the studio, you get to paint a canvas of sonic landscape,” Howley said.
Many of the songs were born out of the first lockdown, which Howley called “fertile ground for songwriting.”
“It was music and material we had slowly been working on for the last few years,” he said.
While Howley’s music is rooted in the Irish tradition, growing up his father would sing American country artists like Garth Brooks and Hank Williams. Coming of age, even people who weren’t professional musicians would jam together in their free time.
“Ireland is a real rich culture of music,” Howley said.
He has gone on to hold seven “All Ireland” banjo titles and be the first Irish banjo player to play the hallowed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. At times, he feels conflicted about the competitive nature of music.
“[Music] can express your emotions in a way you can’t through conscious speech,” Howley said. “It’s a richer, more developed language for emotional translation ... [but] music is also a technical craft.
“Competitions foster excellence in your technique,” Howley added. “You can’t have the art without the technique, you can’t have the technique without the expression of the art.”
Their podcast, “Inside the Banjoverse,” which dives into the history of the instrument, is on its second season.
“Then years on the road, people have been very loyal to us,” Howley said. “During the pandemic, it was all about crossing that divide digitally.”
As a part of the SVMoA Performing Arts Residency, band members interact with students at local schools.
“It’s great to meet the next generation, interact with them and see the curiosity,” Howley said. “It’s good for the kids to broaden their horizons, give them a taste of things that are maybe beyond their daily lives.”
For We Banjo 3, it’s all about bonds music can create.
“That’s what makes it worth it to do all the travel and the early airport stops and hotels,” Howley said. “It’s worth it to get that moment of connection with people.” ￼
