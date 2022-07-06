The idea for Warm Springs Productions was born on chairlift rides between Leslie Chihuly and restaurateur Hank Minor. They dreamed of deepening mountain culture through music.
“I have produced events and been committed to music, arts and culture over my entire career,” Chihuly said. “I have eclectic tastes and enjoy trying new things while building community.”
Years later, she pitched the idea to Skyler Locatelli, who had already produced many music festivals. The rest, as they say, is history.
The Warm Springs Production Launch Festival runs at various venues across town July 12-13. Musical acts include Thuderpussy, Shaina Shepherd, Smokey Brights, Chong the Nomad, Acid Tongue, and more.
“Music and arts have given my life purpose because of the healing power I experienced from a very young age by playing a musical instrument and singing in choir,” Chihuly said. “Music and arts connect us and elevate us, and they are just what we need for the soul in these challenging times.”
Living here over two decades, Chihuly has seen the music scene ebb and flow. She remembers when Bruce Willis had his club in Hailey and brought in so many fun acts.
“I have been to many a memorable show at Whiskey Jacques’. I appreciate the shows happening at River Run and the amphitheater—including the summer symphony, which I love,” Chihuly said. “There is room for more live, well-curated music. We chose The Argyros for our launch as we want everyone to enjoy that venue and have a great acoustic experience. We think that as our mountain community grows and changes, there is even more of a demand for multi-dimensional, soulful, musical happenings, especially for younger audiences.”
Preparation for the Warm Springs Productions Launch Festival has been going full force for months. Locatelli has worked with each of the artists before.
“For the Launch, we wanted to make it a family affair,” Locatelli said.
He paired together artists who work well together to highlight their styles. They are all Northwest-based bands who have solid followings but may still be unknown in the Wood River Valley.
“Each act has a following and a reputation for soulful performances,” Chihuly said.
They chose Thunderpussy as the lead act because frontwoman Molly Sides grew up in the Wood River Valley.
“I have worked with her and the band on philanthropic events and have profound respect for the work they do on and off the stage,” Chihuly said.
Chihuly first met Shaina Shepherd when she was the chair of the Seattle Symphony.
“The first time I heard her sing, I was blown away,” Chihuly said. “I love watching her grow and develop, and I’m thrilled that she will debut in Sun Valley.”
Here’s the full lineup:
LAUNCH PARTY — THE ARGYROS — 7 P.M., TUESDAY JULY 12 — $40-$150
Thunderpussy: Thunderpussy is a sonic punch to the face with fuzzy guitars and high-octane energy. It’s impossible to stand still at their wild live shows. They will boggle your mind and send shivers down your spine.
“Thunderpussy is where you belong,” their website reads. “Through music, performance and community engagement, we hope to embody the change we want to see in the world, encourage others to question the status quo, and break down walls of separation. Thunderpussy is a state of mind.”
Shaina Shepherd: Oscillating between gospel and garbage metal, Shaina Shepherd can be hard to pin down. Simply, she refers to herself herself as an “anthem” artist. But don’t let the soaring vocals fool—she is really singing intimate tales of love and loss.
Smokey Brights: Even if you didn’t know songwriting duo Kim West and Ryan Devlin are married, you would still feel the love in their tender harmonies. With funky grooves, sultry vocals, psychedelic guitars and enough low-end to rattle your car windows, Smokey Brights are a feast for the senses.
Mad Alchemy: Coming from the traditions of San Francisco psychedelic ballrooms of the 1960s, Analog Liquid Light Show Mad Alchemy will provide a trippy light show to amplify the concert experience.
IDAHO BOUNTY DINNER — APPLE’S BAR & GRILL — 5 P.M., WEDNESDAY, JULY 13 — $400On Wednesday, July 13, Chef Dev Patel and Wine Specialist Lief Engberg will provide a family style dinner.
“Their combined energy and vision bring a uniquely northwest twist on Idaho food and drink,” Chihuly said.
BACK TO BACK AFTERPARTIES — WHISKEY’S — 9 P.M., JULY 12 & 13 — $25 ($15 EACH)
Chong the Nomad: (Tuesday) After the initial Launch Party, you will be so stoked there’s no way you can call it a night. So head on over to Whiskey’s. Listening to Chong the Nomad’s electronica, you come to expect the unexpected. With percussion bouncing under sugar sweet melodies, the music continues to reveal itself upon further examination. Before you can help it, you’re obsessed.
Acid Tongue: (Wednesday) After you’re done feasting at the Idaho Bounty Dinner, bellies full of wine, come feed your mind. Although the music of Acid Tongue harkens back to garage rock and power pop, Acid Tongue sounds like they’re from the future, or a different planet. They know something we don’t know.
For more information, visit ws-productions.com. ￼
