Warfield's Kriegsfeld captures the taste of autumn

Warfield Distillery & Brewery Marketing Manager Colleen Gilligan believes autumn returns a quiet sense of community to the Wood River Valley.
“Summer is busy, and we are everywhere doing everything. By mid-September, it is nice to just take your foot off the gas, enjoy the change of seasons, and grab your friends for some time together,” Gilligan said. “Whether it is around a campfire, your favorite pub table, or your backyard, fall is about reconnecting with the land and our small-town vibe.”
And what better way to celebrate than with beer?
“The crisp flavors, the malt, the rye, it all connects with our senses,” Gilligan said. “We feel the air temps change, we see the leaves start to fall, we start fantasizing about skiing again—and we share all of that over a cold pint.”
With his Kriegsfeld Oktoberfest, Warfield’s new brewer Josh Strobel has tried to create the liquid embodiment of that transition.
Using traditional European malts—Pilsner, Munich, Vienna and Carafa—the crisp drinkability of a sunny lager meets cozy nuances of nut and toasted bread. An extended cold-conditioning period helped round out the subtleties in each flavor.
This seasonal beer will be available at Warfield’s third annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Oct. 1, 11:30 a.m.-close. Reserve a stein on their website. Prices vary. This event is open to all ages.
The Kriegsfeld Oktoberfest complements the Warfield’s menu of German cuisine, both authentic and accessible.
“Every pretzel tells you ‘I could go for another beer,’ to which each stein of beer responds, ‘I could use another bratwurst,’” Strobel said. “It’s called balance.”
Strobel came to the Warfield for the opportunity to be a part of something special.
“With a beautiful facility in the heart of downtown, Warfield is the perfect spot for aprés ski through the winter and rooftop patio drinks all summer long,” Strobel said. “What more could an outdoor enthusiast beer nerd want?”
Drawn to brewing a “as a creative outlet and a unique fusion of art and science,” Strobel studied Fermentation Science and Technology at Colorado State University in his hometown of Fort Collins, a sacred land when it comes to craft beer. Beyond that, though, he believes beer consumption is an affirmation of community.
“Choosing locally produced goods brings you closer to the product itself and to the people who create and serve them,” Strobel said. “In turn, we are empowered to support the vibrant and healthy community that we call home.”
