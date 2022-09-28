Warfield's Kriegsfeld captures the taste of autumn

Warfield Distillery & Brewery will host their third annual Oktoberfest celebration this weekend. New brewer Josh Strobel designed a special beer for the occasion.

Warfield Distillery & Brewery Marketing Manager Colleen Gilligan believes autumn returns a quiet sense of community to the Wood River Valley.

“Summer is busy, and we are everywhere doing everything. By mid-September, it is nice to just take your foot off the gas, enjoy the change of seasons, and grab your friends for some time together,” Gilligan said. “Whether it is around a campfire, your favorite pub table, or your backyard, fall is about reconnecting with the land and our small-town vibe.”

And what better way to celebrate than with beer?

