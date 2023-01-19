As the winter blusters on, some of us may begin to feel stir crazy. We may even start to daydream about summertime in the Wood River Valley, a pastoral utopia of mountain biking and fly fishing.
But is it really summertime in the Valley until the Sun Valley Music Festival (SVMF) kicks off? The pristine, world-class chamber music tickles the star-lit sky and—lest we forget—it's free.
This week, the Sun Valley Music Festival announced its 2023 lineup. Starting at the end of July, the program offers a month of nearly nonstop music. Playing Mozart and Beethoven to more modern masters like William Grant Still to John Williams, the lineup features Grammy winners, classical luminaries and, of course, the Sun Valley Music Festival orchestra playing has something for every taste—keep reading for the details we have so far:
Sunday, July 30 — Opening Night: Delights and Dances
The season opens with “The Star-Spangled Banner" as you’ve never experienced it. Even the most misanthropic listener will stand with pride at this rousing rendition. Next will be Rossini’s Overture to the “Barber of Seville.”
Pianist Orli Shaham returns to Sun Valley, subverting the conventions of classical music to perform Ravel’s marvelously jazzy Concerto in G Major. It will be difficult for the audience to stand still listening to “Delights and Dances,” a rhythmic, soulful composition by the Oscar-nominated Michael Abels.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 — Beethoven’s Second Symphony
The show will open with “Siegfried Idyll,” a piece written for to awaken Beethoven's wife the morning of her birthday. And who says romance is dead? Fellas, you better step your game up.
The main attraction of the night is Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2, one of the legendary composer’s most exuberant works. This piece is full of buoyant twists and turns sure to enchant the audience.
Thursday, Aug. 3 — Orli Shaham
Stay tuned for details on this electric night with pianist Orli Shaham.
Friday, Aug. 4 — Mozart and Ginastera
Music Festival Principal Oboe Erik Behr will perform Mozart’s Concerto for Oboe. Oboe skeptics will be silenced with this melodic display of what the sly instrument can achieve.
The orchestra will also bring the flair of Argentianian composer Alberto Ginaster’s “Variaciones Concertantes.” The variations allow different instruments to shine, lending the spotlight to flute and clarinet among others, culminating in a lavish climax.
Sunday, Aug. 6 — Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8
Somewhere between Wagner and Pink Floyd, “Soundcheck in C Major” opens this show. Composer Mason Bates has described the works as “a fanfare animated by sonic effects.”
Then, Antonín Dvořák uses Bohemian folk music to paint vivid landscapes in his convivial eighth symphony.
Tuesday, Aug. 8 — 2023 Gala Fundraising Concert
These ticketed events allow SVMF to keep graciously offering their concerts and education for free. Programming and Gala guests will be announced mid February.
Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Sasha Cooke
Two-time Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will join the orchestra, program to be announced.
The New York Times has described her as a “luminous standout” and Opera News has called her “equal parts poise, radiance and elegant directness.”
Thursday, Aug. 10 — Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony
Although Schubert never properly completed his eighth symphony, the “Unfinished” quality is what makes it so tantalizing—the mind fills with endless possibilities of notes left unplayed.
Cooke will sing Gustav Mahler’s “Rückert Lieder,” a Friedrich Rückert poem set to music.
Saturday, Aug. 12 — Pops Concert: The Music of John Williams
Without iconic scores from John Williams, many classic films may not be as beloved. The menacing “Jaws” theme is synonymous with aimpending doom. The bombastic “Star Wars” theme sets you on the Millenium Falcon and prepares you for Hyperspeed. The whimsical “Jurassic Park” fills you once again with childlike wonder. These movies are heard as much as they are seen.
Stéphane Denève, Music Director of the St. Louis Symphony and the recently appointed artistic director of the New World Symphony, will step in as guest conductor.
Monday, Aug. 14 — Yefim Bronfman
The concert opens with 1900’s “Finlandia,” Jean Sibelius’s dutiful ode to his homeland.
“Threnody (In Memory of Jan Sibelius)” will follow. U.S. composer William Grant Still wrote this piece in 1965 to honor the great composer’s birth 100 years prior.
The Chicago Tribune describes Yefim Bronfman as a “marvel of digital dexterity, warmly romantic sentimenta and jaw-dropping bravura.” He returns to SVMF to perform Schumann’s only piano concerto. The piece is a conversation between piano and orchestra, a delicate balance that would topple over in less masterful hands.
Finally, the annual dance party will cap off the night. DJ Masonic, known to some as Mason Bates, will spin the 1’s and 2’s. Be ready to cut rug—or the lawn.
Thursday, Aug. 17 — Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring
These days, the worst music can do is inspire a few snarky tweets. A century ago, music had the power to start a riot.
When Igor Stravinsky premiered the ballet “The Rite of Spring’’ in 1913 Paris, controversy erupted. Arguments between polarizing opinions became so heated the dancers couldn’t hear the orchestra. It was dubbed as the first instance of modernism in music.
This show will open with excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty.”
Saturday, Aug. 19 — Debussy’s “La Mer”
The show will open with “Agnegram,” a short piece composed by Alasdair Neale’s mentor and friend Michael Tilson Thomas.
Debussy’s greatest muse was the fickle nature of the ocean. “La Mer,” one of his most celebrated works, harnesses sunlight reflected off crashing waves.
SVMF’s exploration of Mozart’s woodwind series continues with his Concerto for bassoon. Andrew Cuneo, principal bassoon for SVMF, will exemplify the dexterity of the instrument.
Sunday, Aug. 20 — Augustin Hadelich plays Tchaikovsky
Augustin Hadelich takes a break from winning Grammys to jam with SVMF. They will play Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Somehow modest and emotionally draining at the same time, usually this piece is performed at opening night galas. However, this season is so star-studded that this is only one of many in SVMF’s hit parade.
Monday, Aug. 21 — Hadelich, Festival musicians play Brahms
Much of Brahms’s work has the earworm quality of a modern pop song — the contagious melodies will be stuck in your head for weeks after. The second movement is so varied, it can be heard in the French film, “The Piano Teacher” as well as “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”
Thursday, Aug. 24 — Season Finale
As a crescendo to the season, Alasdair Neale will lead the orchestra in a rendition of Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp Minor," made famous by Leonard Bernstein's performance with the New York Philharmonic at Robert Kennedy’s funeral.
