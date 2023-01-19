Sun Valley Music Festival (copy)

The 2023 Sun Valley Music Festival runs from July 30 to Aug. 24.

As the winter blusters on, some of us may begin to feel stir crazy. We may even start to daydream about summertime in the Wood River Valley, a pastoral utopia of mountain biking and fly fishing.

But is it really summertime in the Valley until the Sun Valley Music Festival (SVMF) kicks off? The pristine, world-class chamber music tickles the star-lit sky and—lest we forget—it's free.

This week, the Sun Valley Music Festival announced its 2023 lineup. Starting at the end of July, the program offers a month of nearly nonstop music. Playing Mozart and Beethoven to more modern masters like William Grant Still to John Williams, the lineup features Grammy winners, classical luminaries and, of course, the Sun Valley Music Festival orchestra playing has something for every taste—keep reading for the details we have so far:

