Ketchum will kick off the holiday season this week with its annual Town Square tree lighting ceremony—featuring Santa Claus, cookies, hot chocolate and Christmas carols—on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m.
Anyone who misses St. Nick can still mail a letter to the North Pole via the Ketchum Town Square mailbox or Ketchum Post Office.
Santa will then travel to the Hailey Public Library for the city's annual tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. just outside the library on Croy Street. The event will offer carols from the Caritas Chorale and Wood River High School’s Enchantones, free refreshments and a craft vendor sale inside the library.
Tree lightings will continue to spread holiday cheer the following week. On Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m., Hospice of the Wood River Valley will hold a special tree-lighting ceremony to remember loved ones at 501 N. 1st Ave. in Ketchum.
Bellevue’s Annual Tree Lighting will occur on Friday, Dec. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Ashley’s Coffee Corner, 120 N. Main St.
This year, the event will offer coffee and hot cocoa, home-baked goodies and pastries, fire pits to keep warm and a "Holiday Ham" raffle.
The Bellevue tree lighting ceremony is planned for 7 p.m., with performances from the Enchantones and Caritas Chorale from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony and musical performances will be followed by a kids' holiday story hour and "Very Merry Book Giveaway” starting at 7:15 p.m.
The Grinch will also make a guest appearance, according to event coordinator Kristin Marlar-Gearhart.
Sun Valley's tree lighting is scheduled last, for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Village Duck Pond Lawn. Santa will be taking gift requests at the event, which follows the resort's open-air holiday market at 11 a.m.
The Sun Valley holiday market will continue on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sun Valley Village.
