Ho Ho Ho!

Santa will jot down Christmas wishes at Ketchum and Hailey's tree lighting ceremonies this week. Sun Valley and Bellevue's tree lighting ceremonies will follow next week.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Ketchum will kick off the holiday season this week with its annual Town Square tree lighting ceremony—featuring Santa Claus, cookies, hot chocolate and Christmas carols—on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m. 

Anyone who misses St. Nick can still mail a letter to the North Pole via the Ketchum Town Square mailbox or Ketchum Post Office. 

Santa will then travel to the Hailey Public Library for the city's annual tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3, which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. just outside the library on Croy Street. The event will offer carols from the Caritas Chorale and Wood River High School’s Enchantones, free refreshments and a craft vendor sale inside the library.

Tree lightings will continue to spread holiday cheer the following week. On Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m., Hospice of the Wood River Valley will hold a special tree-lighting ceremony to remember loved ones at 501 N. 1st Ave. in Ketchum.

Bellevue’s Annual Tree Lighting will occur on Friday, Dec. 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Ashley’s Coffee Corner, 120 N. Main St.

This year, the event will offer coffee and hot cocoa, home-baked goodies and pastries, fire pits to keep warm and a "Holiday Ham" raffle.

The Bellevue tree lighting ceremony is planned for 7 p.m., with performances from the Enchantones and Caritas Chorale from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony and musical performances will be followed by a kids' holiday story hour and "Very Merry Book Giveaway” starting at 7:15 p.m.

The Grinch will also make a guest appearance, according to event coordinator Kristin Marlar-Gearhart.

Sun Valley's tree lighting is scheduled last, for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Village Duck Pond Lawn. Santa will be taking gift requests at the event, which follows the resort's open-air holiday market at 11 a.m. 

The Sun Valley holiday market will continue on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sun Valley Village. 

