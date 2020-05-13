Last night, Tuesday, May 12, the Sun Valley Music Festival held a livestreamed version of its popular "Upbeat with Alasdair" talk series, with the video available for free on its website.
Unfortunately, the event organizers reported this offering was a little too popular, and an excess in viewers overloaded the server, causing the video feed to crash.
The festival issued a brief apology for the inconvenience this morning, and announced that it has upgraded its server capacity and will make the video to watch on-demand any time in a 24-hour window, which opens tonight at 6 p.m.
Click here to learn more about this installment of "Upbeat with Alasdair."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In