"Under the Jello Mold" finds comedy in tragedy

“Under the Jello Mold” comes to The Argyros Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range $10-$40.

 Photo courtesy of Jennie Fahn

Before her mother’s funeral, a rabbi asked Jennie Fahn if she wanted to do the eulogy. She declined.

“It was just too raw, and I knew I would get too emotional,” Fahn said.

However, she told the rabbi someday she would do a one-woman show about her mother. He thought she was joking. She wasn’t.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments