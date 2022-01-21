Tylor and the Train Robbers will perform on Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at Whiskey's. Shows start at 9:30 p.m both nights. Tickets cost $10.
I’m not sure if this is some sick prank, but if these fellows are indeed actual train robbers, they should not be performing at Whiskey’s. They should be in jail. I come from a long line of train lawyers. We will not stand for this.
The Boise-based band is led by Tylor Ketchum. More like Tylor Boise. Am I right?
Along with his brothers Jason and Tommy Bushman and father-in-law Johnny “Shoes” Pisano, they deliver a pitch-perfect, lyric-driven blend of roots, country and modern Americana music.
I wish I had a cool nickname. Can people start calling me Joey “Gloves” Thyne? Or Joey “Hat” Thyne? We can workshop that.
Paired with their unrelenting dedication to the road, they have earned the reputation of hardworking professionals whose live shows highlight the connectedness that they’ve acquired not only from years of playing together, but also from the family bond that they all share.
How fun is that? The only thing I share with my brothers and father-in-law is an uncomfortable silence at dinner.
