Two better than one at Sun Valley Opera

Tenor Ashley Faatoalia will perform at the Sun Valley Opera House Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Opera

To round out its season, Sun Valley Opera will present the dynamic duo of tenor Ashley Faatoalia and soprano Marina Harris on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Sean Rogers will accompany them on piano. They will sing everything from pop to musical theater, with highlights from Sondheim and the Gershwins.

Each performer will have their moment to shine before joining together in harmonic bliss.

Soprano Marina Harris will perform at the Sun Valley Opera House Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.

