To round out its season, Sun Valley Opera will present the dynamic duo of tenor Ashley Faatoalia and soprano Marina Harris on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m.
Sean Rogers will accompany them on piano. They will sing everything from pop to musical theater, with highlights from Sondheim and the Gershwins.
Each performer will have their moment to shine before joining together in harmonic bliss.
Faatoalia studied voice at Chapman University under Dr. Peter Atherton.
Harris is an alumna of the prestigious Adler Fellowship program at the San Francisco Opera. Her appearances with the company include four world-premiere operas: Nolan Gasser’s “The Secret Garden” (in the role of Susan Sowerby), Mark Adamo’s “The Gospel of Mary Magdalene” (Tamar/Girl/Seeker), Tobias Picker’s “Dolores Claiborne” (Maid), Jack Perla’s “Love/Hate” (Samantha). She starred in several leading roles, too, most notably Elsa in “Lohengrin.”
Harris has also joined the roster of the Los Angeles Opera to cover the verismo roles of Nedda in “Pagliacci” and the title role in “Madame Butterfly.” She has made leading role debuts with Opera Idaho (Tatiana in “Eugene Onegin”) and Pacific Opera Project (title role in “Ariadne auf Naxos”). As a soloist, she has performed with the Marin Symphony, the California Symphony, the West Los Angeles Symphony and the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra, among many others.
Faatoalia has played the role of Antron’s father in the premiere of the Pulitzer-prize-winning “Central Park Five” with Long Beach Opera; the role of the Crab Man in “Porgy & Bess” with Seattle Opera; EUROPERAS with The Los Angeles Philharmonic and The Industry; Albert Hoffman in “LSD: The Opera” with The Industry; Marco Polo in the premiere of the Emmy-Award-winning “Invisible Cities” with The Industry; Charles Edward in “Candide” with The Los Angeles Philharmonic; and many more.
He sang “The Star Spangled Banner” to sold-out audiences at both Dodger Stadium and The Staples Center.
Doors to the Sun Valley Opera House open at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome. Tickets cost $75. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In