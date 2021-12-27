On New Years Day, you may be able to catch a couple of Blaine County School District musicians on national TV.
Two Wood River High School students will march in the 2022 Rose Parade ahead of the annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasedena, California.
Junior Brandon Enders and Freshman Orrie DeShields are the first students from Blaine County—and, as far as Wood River High School Band Director Patrick Herb knows, from the state of Idaho—to be chosen for Music for All’s Bands of America Honor Band.
Enders will play the bass drum and DeShields will play the bass saxophone in the 300-piece marching band. Sun Valley Museum of Art granted them both scholarships to help cover travel costs.
To audition, the students had to play a scale of his choice and a collection of songs.
They head to the Golden State this week. During their time in Pasadena, Enders and DeShields will tour the city and prepare for the parade.
They will perform “For Good” from “Wicked," “California Dreaming” by the Mamas & the Papas, “Putting it Together,” the title track from the Stephen Sondheim musical and “Children Will Listen” from "Into the Woods."
They also get the opportunity to perform at Disneyland in Anaheim then enjoy a day at the amusement park.
The 2022 Rose Parade begins at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. Check out your local listings to watch Enders and DeShields perform.
