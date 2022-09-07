Travel down 'Stream' with Hemingway this weekend at the Community Library

Hemingway bust

The Hemingway Memorial in Sun Valley.

Ernest Hemingway was a keen observer of nature, and water drew out some of his finest work.

The images arrive in surprising places, often with surprising force. Take this passage in “For Whom the Bell Tolls”: “Dying was nothing and he had no picture of it nor fear of it in his mind," Hemingway wrote. "Living was a horse between your legs and a carbine under one leg and a hill and a valley and a stream with trees along it and the far side of the valley and the hills beyond.”

Ketchum, a town by a stream with trees along it and the far side of the valley and the hills beyond, reveres the great American writer. Each year, The Community Library hosts a Hemingway seminar. This year, for the first time, the seminar will focus on a posthumously published text: "Islands in the Stream." Scholars will discuss the novel itself, Hemingway's experiences sailing the waters between Key West and Cuba and the ecology of the "stream" in Hemingway's time and now.

The Community Library’s Hemingway Seminar runs Sept. 8-10. This year focuses on the posthumously published “Islands in the Stream.”

