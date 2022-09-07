Travel down 'Stream' with Hemingway this weekend at the Community Library

Ernest Hemingway was a keen observer of nature, and water drew out some of his finest work.
The images arrive in surprising places, often with surprising force. Take this passage in “For Whom the Bell Tolls”: “Dying was nothing and he had no picture of it nor fear of it in his mind," Hemingway wrote. "Living was a horse between your legs and a carbine under one leg and a hill and a valley and a stream with trees along it and the far side of the valley and the hills beyond.”
Ketchum, a town by a stream with trees along it and the far side of the valley and the hills beyond, reveres the great American writer. Each year, The Community Library hosts a Hemingway seminar. This year, for the first time, the seminar will focus on a posthumously published text: "Islands in the Stream." Scholars will discuss the novel itself, Hemingway's experiences sailing the waters between Key West and Cuba and the ecology of the "stream" in Hemingway's time and now.
This year’s seminar runs Sept. 8-10. It costs $80 for in-person attendees and $25 for virtual attendance. Email Martha Williams mwilliams@comlib.org for more information. Register on The Community Library website. There will also be small group discussions, dramatic readings, film screenings and field trips to locations in Sun Valley associated with Hemingway.
Clyde Moneyhun first came to the Hemingway seminar 12 years ago. Now, he works as a liaison between Boise State and The Community Library.
“The seminar is aimed at general readers of Hemingway, not necessarily scholars, and we address our audience with events that are not only scholarly but also cultural and even personal,” Moneyhun said. “If you haven't guessed yet, we have a lot of fun while we celebrate the life and art of this most famous of American writers.”
Topics in past years have included Hemingway and Women, Hemingway and Politics, Hemingway and Paris, Hemingway and Cuba, Hemingway and the Spanish Civil War and Hemingway and Africa.
“Because of the range of subjects in his writing, not to mention his many personal experiences around the world, we haven't come close to exhausting the possibilities for topics,” Moneyhun said.
Featured speaker Karen Osborn is a research zoologist with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History STREAMCODE project. She studies the diversity of open ocean animals and how they survive in the largest habitat on earth, once leading a team to explore the diversity of the Gulf Stream off central Florida. Rereading, “Islands in the Stream” she paid particular attention to the descriptions of the water and animals.
“Like Hemingway himself seemed to, I hope that the audience will be fascinated by the fantastic animals found in the Gulf Stream and gain a deeper appreciation for all the life below the surface, even the minuscule plankton,” Osborn said.
Presenter Dr. Stacey Guill, a member of the Boise State University Panel, has spent quite a bit of time studying and writing about Hemingway.
“I am especially drawn to the fact that participants always come away with a sense of both the man and the writer,” Guill said.
Libraries played an important role 11 years ago when featured speaker Hendrickson published his book “Hemingway’s Boat: Everything He Loved in Life, and Lost.”
“I love The Community Library, a beautiful building in its own right,” Hendrickson said.
In the past, Hendrickson has been a part of the Sun Valley Writers' Conference and has always admired the Hemingway Seminar.
“Ketchum and Sun Valley: so deeply loved by Hemingway, so stunning in their physical beauty. I feel safe in saying that any student of Hemingway, who lives far from Idaho, as I do, cannot help but be drawn back to one of the most powerful places in the entire Hemingway imagination,” Hendrickson said. “But, of course, we all know the tragic thing that happened in Ketchum on the morning of July 2, 1961. So the eagerness to see it all again is always laced with a certain sadness the more so as the first tinges of Autumn come, Hemingway's favorite time on earth.”
