Creature comfort: Celebrity Chef Tanya Holland to come to Sun Valley Culinary institute

You may have seen Tanya Holland on “Top Chef.” On Sunday, Sept. 4, she brings her famous soul food to Sun Valley.

 Photo courtesy of the Sun Valley Culinary Institute

Celebrity chef Tanya Holland uses all five senses when she cooks.

Majoring in Russian Literature and Language as an undergraduate, she learned how to communicate in the kitchen.

“When you study language, you have to develop a good ear for listening,” Holland said.

jthyne@mtexpress.com

Load comments