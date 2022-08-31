Celebrity chef Tanya Holland uses all five senses when she cooks.
Majoring in Russian Literature and Language as an undergraduate, she learned how to communicate in the kitchen.
“When you study language, you have to develop a good ear for listening,” Holland said.
This helped her as she learned about cuisine at the finest restaurants across France.
Growing up, her parents hosted a gourmet club with other couples. Recipes from around the world sparked her curiosity.
“I’ve always wanted to cook for a diverse audience and have diverse people in my dining room and kitchen,” Holland said.
She’s traveled all around the world just to return back home. Holland specializes in Southern comfort food from her parents’ Louisiana and Virginia.
The beauty of soul food comes from its simplicity. Main ingredients are highlighted, and she does not allow other flavors to interfere with its purity.
“Soul Food is very broad,” Holland said. “It’s not just fried chicken and cornbread.”
The “Top Chef” star will bring her modern soul food and comfort classics to the Sun Valley Culinary Institute table on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. The dinner is $300 per person and is all-inclusive. Visit sunvalleyculinary.org to purchase tickets online or call 208-913-0494.
Holland will join SVCI’s Chef Geoff Felsenthal and Chef Joseph Tocci to create an all-inclusive four-course dining experience, including appetizers and wine. Jeff Black will emcee. A Q&A session will follow dessert.
“I have been doing Chef Tour dinners for 18 years and Chef Tanya is one of my favorite chefs to work with,” Black said. “Besides her food being some of the best around, I love her attitude. She is passionate about her food, the people around her and the projects she is involved in.”
She will use recipes from her new cookbook “Tanya Holland’s California Soul.” Living in the Bay Area has allowed her to get produce fresh from the source, befriending farmers.
Previously, she has written “New Soul Cooking” and “Brown Sugar Kitchen.” In these cookbooks, she tells stories of how she’s connected emotionally to the recipes.
This is a part of The James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour. The foundation honors excellence in the industry, giving awards for service and hospitality. It offers mentoring programs for up-and-coming chefs and helps established chefs use their platforms to change government policies around the food space. Holland originally got involved in their women entrepreneur leadership class. ￼
