Tony Tekaroniake Evans will help you tell your story

Local author and journalist Tony Tekaroniake Evans believes everyone has a story to tell. This Thursday, he’ll lead a workshop at the Hailey Public Library with one goal: to hear you tell yours.
“When you tell a story, there’s some magic to it,” Evans said. “It really is medicine.”
This week’s session focuses on the theme of “rivers,” a topic chosen in tandem with the valley-wide “Winter Read” of Norman Maclean’s “A River Runs Through It.” It will be the third in Evans’s series. He hopes to do it once a month.
Evans was inspired to start this program after Dr. Rodney Frey, a professor emeritus of ethnography at the University of Idaho, brought his presentation “Living Stories” to the area.
Afterward, he pitched the idea of starting his own community workshop to Hailey Public Library’s Kristin Fletcher.
“Why don’t we find a place where people can tell an uninterrupted story from their lives?” he remembers asking her. Fletcher loved the idea.
“Probably the best stories of our generation are being told in psychologist’s offices or law offices where there’s some kind of patient/client privilege,” Evans said. “I mean, where are all of our great stories? ... I do fear the algorithm and the internet has kind of cast a spell on us.”
These workshops are not recorded or curated in any way.
“It’s just an opportunity for people to get together and start telling stories,” Evans said.
At these free-form events, the stories range from rehearsed to on-the-spot.
“We have some big highfalutin ideas about this, but basically, it’s super experimental,” Evans said. “We’re just throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what happens.”
Using his experience as a reporter for the Idaho Mountain Express, he helps participants with structure to create a compelling story—hooking people, creating suspense, developing character and building landscape.
“A story has to have a revelation,” Evans said. “Not every story has a moral to it, but it needs to have some surprises along the way, some kind of secret knowledge.”
A variety of people have attended the previous sessions: newcomers to the area, longtime locals, people from Hawaii, a clergy member, a teacher and fellow writers from the valley, each with their own voice and a story to tell.
He has heard stories about an exorcism in St. Augustine, Florida, a dog finding $45,000 in precious coins down at the Big Wood River and the bar scene along the Snake River.
For years, he has taught creative writing classes in the Wood River Valley. He says these storytelling workshops have been liberating. His goal is to have a growing collection of storytellers who can eventually share their stories publicly, maybe putting a literal soapbox behind the library.
“It fulfills something for me—a sense of community and release,” Evans said. “Writing tends to be isolating and has rewards all of its own. But storytelling is something that feels wholesome.”
Part of that is because people aren’t limited by punctuation or syntax, he said.
“Stories came long before grammar,” Evans said. “Stories came long before spelling.”
He has an ancestor who received an honorary doctorate of letters but never graduated past the sixth grade.
“It’s not as though we all have to be written literary heroes,” Evans said. “Stories take shape because you start talking. Some people are just damn good raconteurs.”
