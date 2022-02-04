Lindsay Deutsch met her fellow TAKE3 bandmates while studying classical music at some of the finest conservatories in the nation. Collectively, they realized that each composer they learned about came with a new set of rules.
“At a certain point, we didn’t want to follow the rules anymore,” Deutsch said. “That’s why we started Take3.”
From Bach to Bieber, TAKE3 will bring their signature fusion of classical and pop music to the Argyros in Ketchum on Wednesday, Feb 9.
While their peers in the classical scene may look down on pop music, TAKE3’s compositions are intricate and their skills immaculate, playing radio hits as if they were playing Brahms.
“When we’re playing Game of Thrones, we want every note to sound fantastic,” Deutsch said. “I think something that sets us apart from other crossover groups is that we arrange really virtuosic, difficult, gritty music.”
For that, she can thank a long-standing love of modern pop. Some of her favorite artists include Maroon 5 and Brandi Carlile. If a song gets stuck in her head, it gets added to TAKE3’s repertoire. Normally, the latest addition is her favorite to play. Right now, that’s “Orange Blossom Special,” but she’s always on the lookout for something new.
“When you spend five hours a day practicing in a basement the last thing you want to do is listen to what you’ve been playing all day,” Deutsch said.
They have played their distinct style at bars, clubs, performing arts centers and with symphony orchestras in nearly all 50 states. They practice for hours a day, aiming for “perfection” to prevent any surprises at a show, Deutsch said.
“For us, it’s just pure joy,” she said. “It still tickles us that we have so much freedom and that we’re in charge. It’s really about our own individual personalities.”
Still, if it doesn’t feel fresh in the moment, it’s worthless. With each song, she has a story in her head.
“I do everything in my power to tell a fresh story to myself and to the audience for each piece every night,” Deutsch said.
She plays a 1845 Vuillaume which she says is worth more than her house.
“It has such a gritty, loud sound, which in a big concert hall for 2,000 people is important,” Deutsch said. “But it also has this sweetness.”
That’s the sort of thing self-professed “classical nerds” hear in an instrument—and Deutsch and her bandmates have been listening to classical music “pretty much since the womb,” she said. Deutsch’s mother was a piano teacher and her father a trumpeter. For them, classical music was just part of a child’s education.
“I agree,” Deutsch said. “I think it’s really important for children to have something that they’re good at, to have something to look forward to, something that makes them work hard. Violin was certainly that for me.”
Growing up with the violin, she did not know that playing music besides classical was an option. When she discovered crossover artists like David Garrett, it opened up a whole new world, both enticing and terrifying.
At a pivotal moment—approaching graduation—the band members of TAKE3 recognized the same struggle within each other. They asked themselves, “Can we really see ourselves performing classical music for the rest of our lives? Is this really what we want to do?”
They worried about making a living, not romanticized by the idea of starving artists.
From jamming, they conceived a type of performance which honored their classical traditions while also appealing to a modern audience. They got a song out. Then two, then three.
The energy in the air was palpable. They decided to commit fully, developing a 50-minute show.
“We never looked back,” Deutsch said.
Although her parents have dreams of their daughter playing solo in big concert halls, they are very proud of her. She jokes about it in the show.
“We’re still playing with symphony orchestras, we’re just doing it in a way that’s more conducive to our personality,” Deutsch said. “They’re really happy that we’re able to make a living doing our art and doing something that we love.”
With about four years under their belt, she is optimistic about the future.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we love, focusing on making the best music we can, try to stay on top of what people are enjoying at the moment,” she said.
“You have to dream big,” Deutsch added. “We would love to sell out amphitheaters. What could be more exciting than that?” ￼
