I had never met a certified wine sommelier before. I’m not sure what I expected. A boisterous, sweaty man with a weather-beaten face, bleach white teeth and a vague European accent?
Whatever I anticipated, Chris Salvatierra was not that. His beard has salt-and-peppered. When he spoke, he tucked his hands in his pockets, his baggy blue jeans reaching over his gray vans. He was just a dude—a dude who knows a great deal about wine.
It is a mark of a truly intelligent person when they can explain complex topics to layman.
“I think one of the worst things one can do is speak down to somebody, because then you’re instilling that fear, that intimidation of wine,” Salvatierra said to me, sitting down for an interview after a seminar he gave July 20 as part of the Sun Valley Wine Auction. “To find a way to make it accessible and approachable and ultimately loved by all is my end game.”
Salvatierra spoke at the Scout Symposia on natural wines, bringing back the educational component of the Sun Valley Wine Auction, or SVWA. The auction, which ran from July 20-22, is the chief fundraiser for the Sun Valley Museum of Art, bringing in around half of the organization’s annual income in a single swoop.
“In this tiny little valley, we have exceptional access to the arts,” Salvatierra said. “[SVWA] is introducing people to this incredible place in the country. It’s one of the major wine auctions in the country. It’s serious and something to be proud of.”
Sometimes Sun Valley can feel like a utopia. Its Wine Auction feels like a utopia within a utopia, a place where you can sip on rare wines and snack on a $65 charcuterie board in the middle of a weekday.
Before even sitting down, guests at Ketchum’s Scout Wine & Cheese were handed a “welcome pour,” the fresh, vibrant Gendres Pet Nat. Aficionados sauntered in with wide-brimmed hats, silver jewelry, pastel polos and flowing summer dresses. Wicker chairs sat around tables centered by beautiful, hand-crafted pots.
Before he began, Salvatierra handed out a packet titled “Materials Authorized for Treatment of Wine and Juice,” like a textbook defining glucose oxidase and potassium bitartrate. I asked him if there was going to be a quiz.
“I know it’s nerdy,” Salvatierra admitted. “I’m not above a $10 bottle of wine from Trader Joe’s.”
Salvatierra taught in a casual manner, a calming presence forgoing the microphone. He stood behind a table with flowers and ice buckets of wine over a checkered yellow tablecloth. Using the Socratic method, he encouraged audience participation. Intermittently he would mingle in the crowd. When he asked questions of the guests, it seemed like he really cared to know.
He told the group there is no official definition or certification of natural wine.
“We are all learning together,” Salvatierra said. “Knowing more about the product will help me sell it, and it will help the consumer find what they’re looking for.”
Salvatierra did his best to describe the genre. Most of it doesn’t have any sugar or other additives. It often uses native yeast and is vegan.
“It’s the vineyard in its purest form ... healthy for the environment, healthy for us,” Salvatierra said. “Nothing can be mechanized, it’s not gentle enough. It has to be done by hand ... It’s made with passion and respect.”
Local artist Maggie Shafran was in attendance.
“The wines Chris was talking about have to be done in small batches, because they take so much care and attention,” Shafran said. “The wine can be so drastically different from year to year. It reflects the natural world and the excitement that comes from unpredictability. It’s nice to see that taken as something to celebrate, rather than to be avoided.”
Natural wines are often made the ancient way, under the assumption that less is more. Wine is naturally occurring. It was made by accident roughly 7,000 years ago. While fermenting foam, they called it “a gift from the gods,” “sunshine held together by water.”
“At the end of the day, this is hooch,” Salvatierra said. “If the goal is to just catch a buzz, you can be done. [But] there’s so much more that it can be.”
Soft jazz and bossa nova music played out of Scout. Partway through the symposium, someone stood up and shut the door, not to be distracted. One person held up their glass between wines to get a fresh one.
“A lot of natural wines can be a little bit harder to wrap your mind around, kind of funky,” Salvatierra said. “So I chose some things that are a little more clean, approachable, crowd pleasing.”
The “Wines of Anarchy,” a Trebbiano from Abruzzo, Italy, had a mouth feel with great depth, the carbonation developing naturally in the bottle. The label had a skull with a golden tooth on it. Salvatierra called Cirelli, the winemaker, a “rockstar.”
Dom. du Bouchot’s Sauvignon Blanc came from Pouilly Fumé, Loire Valley, France, a winemaker in a small village based on soil with powerful minerality.
Dom. Mann’s “Fly Me to the Moon” is a whimsical pinot blanc from Alsace, France, with hints of lemon curd.
RAEN’s “Royal St. Roberts” hails from the Sonoma Coast in California.
“It is so perfumed, this nose just jumps out of the wine,” Salvatierra said.
This pinot noir was the only domestic and the only red at the symposium. Salvatierra has a personal connection to RAEN, working with the Mondavi family during his years in Napa.
“It’s a friendship and professionalism that I think will last forever,” Salvatierra said. “It was very bittersweet to leave. I still consider them very much a part of my history and future of my career because of what they’ve done for me.”
They use one vineyard to make one wine.
“It’s very, very singular,” Salvatierra said.
Now he works as a distributor for S&C Importers in Ketchum.
“It was so cool working with people who are way smarter than I am about that,” Salvatierra said. “Now, I have this opportunity to learn about these tiny little regions throughout the world.”
He loves both. He loves wandering the vineyard and he loves doing research in a lab.
“It just opened up that can of worms,” Salvatierra said.
After graduating college, he worked in a tech startup.
“I made a good living for myself, but my heart wasn’t in it,” Salvatierra said. He picked up a side gig as a bartender. “I loved it,” Salvatierra said. “I realized that’s what I wanted to do.”
He quit his day job and saved up enough cash to move to Napa Valley. The rest, as they say, is history. He dove deep into the culture, studying the principals, winemakers and vintners. To become a certified sommelier, he had to complete written exams and tastings.
“I spent some time with nose in book and wine to the face,” Salvatierra said.
He originally moved to the Wood River Valley in 2008. Fresh out of Napa, he was enthusiastic to change things in town, promoting esoteric wines from small producers.
“I was greeted with a brick wall ... I won’t call it stagnant, but kind of stuck in their ways,” Salvatierra said. “A lot of restaurants had a list they weren’t willing to change. There were some good wines, but not a lot of dynamic inspiration.”
In his career, he has done a lot of education in restaurants.
“One of the biggest obstacles people face is their fear of wine,” Salvatierra said. “It’s because of a lack of knowledge.”
After working again in Napa for a stint, he moved back to the Wood River Valley in 2020.
“We leaned heavily on the fact that we are returning,” Salvatierra said. “We have deep roots here. We have a good community of friends ... It really felt like coming home.”
To his surprise, the whole scene had transformed.
“We’ve got really cool people with really great interest and effort,” Salvatierra said. “Wine, historically, has been a group of pretentious people with their noses in the air. I think that’s going away.”
Scout leads the charge, selling wines this town has never seen before.
“It’s not a schtick—it’s a passion,” Salvatierra said. “It’s a willingness to educate and share an excitement, to bring these wines that have never existed in this town.”
The warehouse at S&C looks a lot different than it did 15 years ago.
“There’s a really cool shift going on,” Salvatierra said. “There’s a younger demographic in town. With that comes a little bit more of an adventurous spirit, a willingness to try something that you can’t really pronounce, but understand it could be cool and give it a shot.”
He first became interested in natural wine at a dinner party with friends.
“I always wanted to bring something new and different and unique to open and discuss,” Salvatierra said. “Less of a drinking session and more of an educational, fun learning session.”
Then, the light bulb went off in his brain. He’s always had a curious nature.
“Once I discover something I just want to learn a little bit more,” Salvatierra said “I learn about some wine or region and that opens a new door. What’s the neighboring village? What else are they making? ... For lack of using the cliche, knowledge is power.”
At S&C, he sees the interest in natural wines expanding.
“We’re really hitting our stride at S&C,” Salvatierra said. “We have the strongest crew we’ve ever had. It’s a well-oiled machine. There’s a lot of trust. We’re a very small team, and we lean a lot on each other, but I think there is a lot of knowledge there.”
While interviewing him after the symposium, guests came up to pour on compliments. A man came to say he texted his son who is vegan. When someone mentioned they were sad these wines don’t ship out to Georgia, Salvatierra recommended some shops for them to check out.
“There’s so much that goes into growing and making wine,” Salvatierrs said. “If we’re talking fine wine, it’s years and years and years of vineyard development. Then there’s an aging process. Just a singular bottle of wine can be a decade plus to get to market or more.”
Just like any other agriculture, Salvatierra has seen climate change affect winemaking.
“To make great wine, there’s a lot of frustration, there’s a lot of turmoil,” Salvatierra said. “But to overcome that and create something that is so paramount to our culture these days, it’s something that can raise the spirits.”
People filed out of the symposium, smiling and smarter than when they arrived.
“A great bottle of wine on a table lightens the mood, it’s delicious, it’s part of the meal,” Salvatierra said. “But, ultimately, there’s something social about that. It brings people together. I remember great wines, but I often remember great situations around great wines. Those people, those conversations, what was playing on the radio, what we ate, where we were, what were we looking at, was it a warm breeze. Somehow those things are imprinted. I think I’m not alone there.” ￼
