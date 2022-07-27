Sun Valley Wine Auction

The Sun Valley Wine Auction raises about half of SVMoA’s annual income.

 Roland Lane

I had never met a certified wine sommelier before. I’m not sure what I expected. A boisterous, sweaty man with a weather-beaten face, bleach white teeth and a vague European accent?

Whatever I anticipated, Chris Salvatierra was not that. His beard has salt-and-peppered. When he spoke, he tucked his hands in his pockets, his baggy blue jeans reaching over his gray vans. He was just a dude—a dude who knows a great deal about wine.

It is a mark of a truly intelligent person when they can explain complex topics to layman.

Sun Valley Wine Auction

Left to right, Beth Sandefur with Stellar Fundraising auctions, winemaker Ryan Prichard of Three Sticks, Ram’s Gate Winery’s Meredith Hayes, SVMoA Director of Development Peter Burke, Carol Swig, Three Sticks’ Hayden Schmidter and auctioneer Greg Quiroga celebrate the sale of a live lot during the Sun Valley Wine Auction.
Peter Burke, SVMOA

“It never ceases to amaze me the way this community shows up,” said SVMoA’s Peter Burke, second from left. “We at SVMOA are endlessly grateful for your support and look forward to seeing you at the Museum, in class, at a concert or lecture soon.”

