Actors Tess Makena and Chris Carwithen star in “The Last Five Years.”

 

 Photo courtesy of the Liberty Theater Company

Romance has a strange effect on time. Sometimes it makes the hours fly by, others, stand still.

All love stories have two sides. And some relationships can only be understood once they are over.

The musical “The Last Five Years” gives a mind-bending twist to your average break-up story using two perspectives. Jamie tells the story the conventional way: beginning to end. Cathy tells the story backwards. Each on their own trajectory, they meet only once in the middle, on their wedding day.

