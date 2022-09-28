Romance has a strange effect on time. Sometimes it makes the hours fly by, others, stand still.
All love stories have two sides. And some relationships can only be understood once they are over.
The musical “The Last Five Years” gives a mind-bending twist to your average break-up story using two perspectives. Jamie tells the story the conventional way: beginning to end. Cathy tells the story backwards. Each on their own trajectory, they meet only once in the middle, on their wedding day.
The Liberty Theatre Company continues this roller coaster of emotions at The Argyros Sept. 28, 29 and Oct. 2, 5, 6 and 8. All shows are at 8 p.m., besides additional 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 2 and 8. General admission costs $35 and student tickets cost $15. The show runs 90 minutes and is suitable for those over the age of 13.
Chris Carwithen plays Jamie, a novelist on the brink of success, seduced by his ego.
“It can be a very difficult thing for two artists to be in a relationship, but no more difficult than any other relationship,” Carwithen said. “It all simply boils down to support. If one person or the other doesn’t feel supported, things will crumble. This, sadly, is the case in this play.
“The critical flaw in Cathy and Jamie’s relationship is that neither of them ever take the time to truly say ‘I’m sorry.’ They have so many beautiful moments together, but when the chips are down for both of them pride, or fear, or frustration, or resentment takes over, and the nail in the coffin is hammered a little more.”
Tess Makena plays Cathy, Jamie’s “muse” who must pick up the Doritos bags in his wake. Cathy navigates through the highs and lows of the local theater scene, a struggle Makena can relate to.
“All of us (performance or visual artists alike) have been there—the constant pursuit, the repetitive rejection,” Makena said. “It’s a competitive field, a field that takes great skill, dedication and years of training, yet it isn’t an accessible field financially.”
In the song “A Summer in Ohio,” Cathy sings about accepting unsatisfying jobs just to pay the bills.
“We’re determined and dedicated to build The Liberty Theatre Company into a company that provides fulfilling artistic experiences with fair wages and healthy working conditions,” Makena said.
This show has no intermission.
“Vocally, physically, and emotionally the two actors in this piece must be prepared to go the distance and invest themselves fully and run the marathon together—one of them backwards,” Carwithen said.
“The Last Five Years” shows in The Argyros’ intimate Bailey studio. Simple staging and lighting illuminate the show in an alley, with audience members on both sides. Sitting in those chairs makes you feel like you’re onstage as well, performing, being observed. A piece of paper politely asks patrons to unwrap their hard candies before the show begins.
Makena first met Carwithen back in 2016 for Company of Fools’ “Grey Gardens: The Musical.”
“I heard his voice, witnessed his performance, and knew he needed to perform the role of Jamie in ‘The Last Five Years’ some day,” Makena said. “Getting to see him perform this role, and getting to perform with him, is an honor.”
Makena has been a fan of this show since high school.
“However, teen-me knew nothing of the depth of this piece,” Makena said. “Every line is layered with meaning, with joy, and heartache that can only be understood through life experience.”
Music director and pianist R.L. Rowsey has also been a fan of this show for years.
“Jason Robert Brown is a pianist’s composer. He writes so pianistically,” Rowsey said. “It’s hard.”
In the show, Rowsey plays for nearly 90 minutes straight.
“While I am lucky to do lots of things that I love in the arts, I spend more time at the computer than at the piano these days, so this show is a wonderful, inspiring challenge,” Rowsey said. “My hands are tired at the end of the show.”
He transitions from the unsettling and discordant to upbeat show tunes, balancing great sorrow and great joy.
“Music, I think, both opens the door for depth of these feelings and, in some ways, makes them more accessible for the audience,” Rowsey said.
The show breaks the fourth wall, actors interacting with the audience and Rowsey.
“To be honest, I’ve never really minded the spotlight,” Rowsey said.
There is no electrical amplification of voice or piano, so you hear every human nuance in the performance. Though it can sometimes be a challenge to make sure the lyrics are understood, Makena prefers to sing this way. Otherwise, she pulls back, afraid to blow out microphones.
“In this intimate space, it’s a gift to sing without caution,” Makena said.
Makena’s favorite song is “The Next 10 Minutes,” when the two characters finally interact.
“It’s a powerful moment to finally be standing, singing, dancing, and loving in tandem,” Makena said.
Carwithen’s favorite musical number is “If I Didn’t Believe in You,” a desperate plea from a man to his wife to remember how much love exists between them.
“It’s a moment that many of us may have been through,” Carwithen said. “I’m familiar with the feelings this song elicits, and it’s a piece I think about frequently.”
He says this story hits close to home.
“As theater and art is meant to do, I find myself coming out the other end of the show a changed person,” Carwithen said. “Every single night I learn something about these characters and about myself—things that hurt, but things that bring me hope. It is a cathartic experience that has made me a changed person and, I hope, a better one.”
By the end of the show, you realize the story may not be as straightforward as you thought.
“There are no villains. There are no heroes. There is so much gray area,” Carwithen said. “And there is so, so much love.”
He says we should normalize being human.
“Humans make mistakes. Both of these characters certainly do—big ones,” Carwithen said. “And I love them both for that. Because underneath everything they do, if you simply have the patience and the care to peel away a layer or two, they are simply loving, and they are hurting.”
The beginning of the show may be disorienting for anyone unfamiliar with the plot. But stick with it—trust me. Theater can be like a marriage in that way. You take a leap into the unknown with someone else, trusting that you’ll land somewhere safe.
