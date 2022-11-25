It’s not truly Christmastime in Sun Valley until the Village transforms into its Winter Wonderland. Carols fill the frosty air, spreading cheer. Lights twinkle and tinsel adorns the shops. Gingerbread men construct their humble abodes. If you’re lucky, you may even spot Santa Claus.
Sun Valley’s Winter Wonderland kicks off Saturday, Dec. 10, 12-4 p.m. Here’s a few stops to check out, along with some advice from a few Christmastime characters.
Cookie Decorating
”First we make snow angels for two hours, and then we’ll go ice skating, and then we’ll eat a whole roll of Tollhouse Cookie Dough as fast as we can, and then to finish, we’ll snuggle.” — Buddy, “Elf”
Cookies can be bought for $12.50 each. Kids will be provided a space in the Boiler Room to decorate them however they want.
Shop for a Cause
”Keep the change, ya filthy animal.” — Johnny, “Home Alone”
Shoppers at certain stores in the Village can cross off their wish list while supporting local nonprofits. A percentage of all purchases will support the Environmental Resource Center, 43 North and Girls on the Run in the Wood River Valley if you shop at Brass Ranch, Pete Lane’s, Signatures or the Lodge Gift Shop.
Holiday Movie at the Opera House
“No one should be alone on Christmas.” — Cindy Lou Who, “The Grinch”
Doors open at 4 p.m., movie at 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Opera House day of for $5, or in advance at the Rec Office.
Of course, this is only the beginning of Sun Valley’s Holiday festivities. Their Christmas Classic Concert is on Dec. 15 & 16, their Open Air Holiday Market is Dec. 16-18, their Tree Lighting Ceremony is Dec. 17, Brunch with Santa is Dec. 23 & 24, Torchlight Parade & Fireworks on Dec. 24 and Dollar Mountain Night Skiing is on Dec. 31. Stay tuned for details to come. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In