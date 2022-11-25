It’s not truly Christmastime in Sun Valley until the Village transforms into its Winter Wonderland. Carols fill the frosty air, spreading cheer. Lights twinkle and tinsel adorns the shops. Gingerbread men construct their humble abodes. If you’re lucky, you may even spot Santa Claus.

Sun Valley’s Winter Wonderland kicks off Saturday, Dec. 10, 12-4 p.m. Here’s a few stops to check out, along with some advice from a few Christmastime characters.

Cookie Decorating

jthyne@mtexpress.com

