The world according to Eddie Ifft

Last week, stand-up comedian Eddie Ifft was stuck at home with COVID. He called me between naps and binging the “Karate Kid” spin-off “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.
“I feel like I’m living back in the 80s,” said Ifft, who performs at the Argyros in Ketchum on Jan. 14-15.
When young people ask Ifft for advice, he refers them to the book “The Four Agreements.” It provides advice on life, but applies to comedy. As Ifft sees them, the four pillars are (essentially): “Don’t Make Assumptions”; “Don’t Take Anything Personally”; “Always Tell the Truth”; and “Always Do Your Best.”
Don’t Make Assumptions
Many comedians make assumptions against ski towns, Ifft said. Some comedians don’t want to tour ski towns because they assume it’s all wealthy crowds.
Ifft performed in a ski town for the first time roughly a decade ago. That ski town was Ketchum.
“I love Sun Valley,” Ifft said. “It’s like my winter home.”
Ifft said he plays to the employees: the lifties, the waiters, the ski bums.
He has since performed in Bozeman, Steamboat Springs and Vail, but says Sun Valley is still his favorite. This time, he is bringing his family in tow for some outdoor recreation.
Growing up on the slopes, Sun Valley helped him return to skiing after years away. An avid surfer, he takes his physical health very seriously.
This used to be an anomaly in the comedy world. Other comedians made assumptions against him—they’d “fit shame” him, liken him to Carrot Top. After awhile, he just owned it. He would say, “I guess I’m not funny anymore.”
Now, the tables have turned. One of the biggest comedians/podcast hosts in the world is a former UFC fighter.
“You know what helped—comedians die,” Ifft said. “And they were all dying from drugs and alcohol and eating poorly.”
Soon enough, the peers mocking him were suddenly asking for his help.
“Comedians are incredibly neurotic,” Ifft said.
He has fallen victim to making assumptions, too. He remembered being booked for a show in Boca Raton, Florida.
“The crowd was full of old Jewish people,” Ifft said.
He assumed they would hate his act. He was wrong. It was an amazing show.
After, Ifft said, “I considered moving to the Catskills.”
Don’t Take Anything Personally
“When I’m onstage and I’m making jokes, all I’m trying to do is make everyone have fun,” Ifft said. “If someone gets hurt in the process, it wasn’t personal ... I think people take things personally that aren’t personal.”
Political correctness does not worry him.
“I don’t believe in that victim mentality,” Ifft said. “I believe truly in equality, so I believe we should be able to make fun of everyone equally.”
He does not believe anyone needs protection from comedy.
“Then you’re actually saying they’re inferior to you,” Ifft said. “So I do think political correctness is a type of racism, sexism, elitism.”
He likened the “woke” generation to wine snobs at a dinner.
“There are so many serious things going on in the world and to worry about your pronoun?” Ifft said. “Really? You need real problems.”
In his time in the comedy world, he says he has seen liberals and conservatives flip. Liberals used to be all about freedom of speech and conservatives wanted to shut them down. Now, he believes it’s the opposite.
“In a sense I love it, because it gives me so much material,” Ifft said. “If anyone acts like that, I kind of enjoy offending them.”
Tell the Truth
For Ifft, telling the truth means being authentically yourself onstage.
Sometimes, that has gotten him in trouble.
“I have a horrible joke,” Ifft said. “It’s still up in the air if I’m going to put it on my new special. It’s me being utterly honest. I have had it work really well. And I have had it go in the other direction too. It’s just something you shouldn’t be proud of. Something you would only tell your closest friend.”
Sometimes it’s the biggest laugh of the night. Other times, the audience looks at him like “he should be in prison.” There’s no telling before he dives into the bit.
(After our interview, he told me the joke. It is, in fact, horrible. It’s also quite funny.)
According to Ifft, his old podcast “Talkin’ S--t” was the only show ever to be banned from iTunes for offensive content. He would invite other comedians over on Monday nights, they would get drunk and, well, talk s--t.
“It would get out of control,” Ifft said.
After he had kids, his wife told him he had to stop. “You can’t be acting this way,” she said.
“So I calmed down for like seven years,” Ifft said. “And now, I think it’s time” to bring it back. “I need an outlet. I’ve been so immersed in my family that I need an outlet outside my family.”
But to him, growing up doesn’t mean being any less true to yourself. Having a daughter inspired him to be less raunchy, but that doesn’t detract from his comedy.
Do Your Best
Just like everyone else in the gig economy, the past two years have been tough on Ifft.
“It was horrendous,” Ifft said. “I didn’t perform for 15 months.”
Every night, he would perform in the living room while his wife filmed it for Instagram live.
“My wife is the worst crowd ever,” Ifft said. “She laughs at like one tenth of what I do.”
He still remembers the first laugh he ever got. As an altar boy, he would let the fan inflate his gown, making the congregation crack up.
“That killed,” Ifft reminisced. “That made a mark in my brain.”
Starting out in New York City, he studied greats, like Dave Attell. If Attell was on, Ifft would stop eating dinner and watch his show from the back of the room.
“He’s like the best living comedian—maybe the best ever, in my opinion,” Ifft said.
He never aspired to be as big as Eddie Murphy or Robin Williams. He just wanted to gain the respect of his peers.
Ifft used to consider himself a game time player. When representatives from Disney or Paramount showed up, he gave the performance of a lifetime. When there was only 15 people in the audience, he went through the motions.
That was until a friend told him “You have to look at every single night like it’s a game ... It’s your job. You’ve gotta give it 100%.”
Now, he challenges himself to come up with a whole new hour every year. People have started recognizing his work, so once he performs it, he has to retire it.
Over this tour, he has been perfecting his new hour of material, honing in on what’s interesting, mixing up the show every night, taking notes when a joke doesn’t work. His shows in Sun Valley are the last before he shoots his new special on Jan. 22, his last shot to work out all the kinks.
Looking forward, Ifft just wants to be able to afford a tour bus so he can spend more time with his family.
“I really am happy with my life,” Ifft said. “I don’t need a lot really.”
All he hopes is he can help distract people for an hour. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In