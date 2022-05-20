For 15 years, the Wood River Orchestra’s mission has been to make orchestral music accessible to everyone, both local musicians and listeners, free of charge.
The orchestra will perform its spring concert on Saturday, May 21, at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater at the Community Campus in Hailey. Typically, the group performs on Sundays, but this show will be on Saturday.
Orchestra Board President Lynne Heidel warns attendees not to be surprised if they find themselves tapping their feet or humming along.
“Each of these pieces contains music almost every listener has heard in some form,” Heidel said. “The music is a joy to listen to and a lot of fun to play.”
The program includes “Overture from Orpheus in the Underworld,” (also known as Can-can music); “Dance of the Hours” by Amilcare Ponchielli; “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” from “The Planets”; “Opus 32” by Gustav Holst; “Farandole” from L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2 by Georges Bizet; and “Bacchanale” from the opera “Samson and Delilah” by Camille Saint-Saëns.
Conductor Brad Hershey selected the music.
“This program is all about celebrating classical music and the return of live music to the concert hall,” Hershey said. “The music we will perform is as much fun for our musicians as it will be for the audience.”
This is the first time the orchestra will have played in five months.
“We are anxious and excited to be playing for the public again,” Heidel said. “We and the audience had such a good time at the Holiday Concert.”
There was supposed to be a concert in February, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.
“Performing again after the long COVID layoff is an expression of rebirth we all enjoy in the spring,” Heidel said.
The orchestra is always looking for new musicians to come play with them. Auditions are not required.
“If you play an orchestral instrument, but you think you are too good to play with us, come join us and you will make us better,” Heidel said. “If you do not think you are good enough, come join us and we will make you better.”
The collective spans the whole community. The musicians could include your child’s teacher, your local beat cop or your bridge partner.
“Playing with other musicians in an orchestra is a way of expressing yourself artistically while communicating with others,” Heidel said. “You can play in the privacy of your own home, but communicating musically with others is a transcendent experience. It challenges your brain and lifts your heart.”
Since its inception, the orchestra has grown both in size and musical talent. Some musicians have been with them from the beginning; others play for a few years and then move on. Fifteen years ago they performed simple arrangements. In recent years they have played full symphonies. “The orchestrations are now more complex and richer,” Heidel said.
“We want to give musicians with orchestral instruments a place to play and music lovers the opportunity to enjoy orchestral music throughout the year,” she added. “Heaven knows, there is no shortage of opportunities to listen to quality music in our Valley, but playing with your friends and neighbors and coming to a concert ... enhances the closeness of our community and brings us all together.”
For more information about upcoming events, or to make a donation, visit wrcorchestra.org. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In