Ernest Hemingway’s seminal work “The Sun Also Rises” enters the public domain in 2022. At the turn of the new year, publishing company Canterbury Classics released two new striking formats of the novel.
Peter Norton, vice president of Printers Row Publishing Group, is excited for people to own the new versions: a dignified leather-bound edition and a stylish, modern “Word Cloud Classic” edition.
“If it stands the test of 95 years, and people are still interested in reading the book, then there’s something truly classic,” Norton said.
Hemingway’s beloved first novel portrays bullfighting in Spain.
Norton hopes Hemingway entering public domain will allow a wider understanding of what the writer was truly about. He believes there’s a often a disconnect between Hemingway’s writing and the myth of Hemingway the man.
“The [male] protagonists in his novels are vulnerable,” Norton said. “They’re the weaker of the characters in many ways to the women ... I think the machismo that he had as a hyper-masculine figure is counter to the sensitivity he shows in his writing.”
Both of the new printings also include “Torrents of Spring” and “Three Stories and Ten Poems,” which predate Hemingway’s first novel.
“Torrents of Spring,” a parodic novella, is the writer’s first extended work.
“Three Stories and Ten Poems” was first published privately, with 300 copies printed in 1923. The three short stories are “Up in Michigan,” “Out of Season” and “My Old Man.” “Up in Michigan” details a brief and uncomfortable sexual encounter between a blacksmith and a waitress. “My Old Man” is one of Hemingway’s earliest short stories. It tells of the narrator Joe’s relationship with his steeplechase jockey father, with questioning themes of morality. “Out of Season” is about an American expatriate and his wife in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, who spend a day fishing with a tour guide. Hemingway himself said this was his first foray into his signature “iceberg theory.”
“He wrote about the human condition in such simplistic and direct prose,” Norton said. “He was known for what he didn’t say. He was very precise with his language. He was very precise with what he included and also what he implied, what he inferred that people could understand.”
The leather-bound edition includes an academic introduction, providing context to Hemingway’s work and life around the time his novel was released. It also includes the 1924 short story collection “In Our Time,” often considered his first masterpiece. Throughout the explorations of love and loss, Hemingway really comes into his own as a writer. It features two of the most famous “Nick Adams” stories. The leather-bound version also has some of his newspaper bylines. As a journalist, Hemingway traveled the globe and reported from the front lines of war. Newspapers taught him about the economy and the efficiency of words which he translated into his fiction.
“He just understood people so much, he knew he could talk around certain subjects—relationships, infidelity, abortion—in ways that doesn’t have to say the word,” Norton said. “You get the tension from the conversation.”
Hemingway first visited Sun Valley in 1939, not long after returning from assignment reporting on the Spanish Civil War. Later, he settled in a house in Ketchum by the Big Wood River off of Warm Springs Road. He died by suicide in that house in 1961, and is buried in the Ketchum Cemetery. ￼
