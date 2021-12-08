The Spot's Young Company offers a 'ONCE' in a lifetime experience

When theater director Brett Moellenberg saw the film version of “ONCE” at an indie theater in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his mom in high school, he fell in love. The stage adaptation would go on to become a Tony-winning sensation.
Now, the Young Company at The Spot returns for their first musical in about two years to present the stage version of “ONCE” from Dec. 8-12. The show, which Moellenberg directs, features over 20 students from around the area.
Moellenberg says rehearsals are going swimmingly.
“It’s so much more for me about the process than the final result,” Moellenberg said. “The final result is going to be really, really cool. [But] for me, it’s about showcasing the talent we have.”
“ONCE” is a simple story. Two songwriters, named “Guy” and “Girl,” meet in Dublin. They help each other through tough times by collaborating on music.
“The story doesn’t quite end in the way you might expect,” Moellenberg said. “I think that’s why it’s called ‘ONCE.’ It’s just moments that happen in your life that propel you to the next thing.”
Music director Grant Carey comes from California to work on the musical. It was his idea to have the students play their own instruments.
“Music is the very heart of this show—it’s a story about songwriters,” Carey said. “We as the audience are treated to a behind-the-scenes look into the songwriting process. We watch these characters get to know each other through the songs they write, and in turn we get to know them too. It’s a beautiful portrait of the symbiotic nature of life and art.”
With Moellenberg, they decided to split the two main protagonists into four performers each.
“We’re creating an ensemble that’s strong within our young company,” Moellenberg said. “We don’t want to have star vehicles for people as they’re learning how to be artists.”
Because The Spot is a minimalist black-box venue, the show has a simple set with few props. The walls are adorned with instruments—guitar, ukulele, percussion, melodica, bass, piano, etc. The students take the instruments off the wall and perform them live, giving the show a concert feel.
“The instruments kind of become characters on their own,” Moellenberg said.
The director says playing the instruments allows the students to connect with the music on a deeper level. It also helps those with less stage experience—they can focus on their instrument instead of the audience.
“I think people are going to be really surprised by the amount of talent musically that these kids have,” Moellenberg said. “I had no idea. I’ve known many of them for a long time ... As I’ve watched the last few weeks, it sounds amazing.”
Some of the students are learning their instruments on the spot—no pun intended.
“Our younger generations are a lot more fearless and feel less limited than I did as an actor, and we’re asking them to do things that are pretty vulnerable,” Moellenberg said.
The film’s song “Falling Slowly” became a minor hit and won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The soundtrack is full of folk songs with inspirational lyrics.
Upon hearing the album for the first time, Moellenberg’s favorite track was the a capella version of “Gold.” However, through the rehearsal process, he has grown partial to “If You Want Me,” which takes place early on in the show with half a dozen actors playing as a band for the first time.
Carey’s favorites are “The Hill” and “Say It To Me Now.”
The Spot’s Young Company allows students the chance to meet teens from different schools with different backgrounds and varying degrees of experience.
Yanna Lantz designed costumes for the show.
“Working with the students in the Young Company is sincerely the best part of my year,” Lantz said. “They are so inspiring—seeing them take big risks onstage and grow true confidence in themselves is a gift. We are blessed to have so many talented youth in our small valley with large hearts and a willingness to learn.”
Natalie Battistone worked for hours with the students so they could nail their European accents.
“These are all kids who have grown up with access to TikTok where all you get are glimpses of people performing, using dialects, doing impersonations and imitations,” Battistone said. “I think it was inspiring to see them realize what it takes to sustain this kind of external adjustment and to perform with it for two hours straight.
At press time Tuesday, Saturday’s performance was already sold out. Tickets for adults cost $20 and $10 for those under 18. All the shows are at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Those who attend must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past 72 hours. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In