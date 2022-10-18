With a rehearsal schedule as abbreviated as The Spot’s “Pass Over,” collaboration is crucial.
In other productions, two directors mean double the authority. Savina Barini and Roney Jones, however, strive to eliminate hierarchies completely.
“We work to be as anti-capitalist as possible,” Barini said.
With the show delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair had a year to prepare before the actors came on board. Now, they are ready to share the experience.
“Pass Over,” written by Antionette Nwandu, focuses on characters Moses and Kitch. They stand on a corner joking around to pass time until a stranger interrupts their daydreaming.
If Jones had to describe the show in three words, they would be: “intimate, vulnerable and conversational.”
“Three things that the theater does best,” she said.
The play grapples with race and violence in America.
“It is all too easy to fall into an echo chamber, and if we aren’t careful our ideas can quickly become stale and stagnant,” Jones said. “Art provides a checkpoint for us to evaluate and integrate fresh new perspectives into our existing narrative.”
Dealing with such heavy material, it’s imperative they create a safe space. Before each rehearsal, they check in to make sure everyone is in the right headspace. They take breaks throughout, using physical signals—equivalent to a safe word—whenever they become overwhelmed. They keep proper names out when discussing characters. They hired an intimacy coordinator to keep everyone safe during all the violent actions and language.
“The actors run the room as much as we do, and their well-being comes first.” Barini said.
“Pass Over” shows at The Argyros Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. There will be discussions with cast and crew after the shows on Oct. 21 and Oct. 23.
Standard tickets cost $33; for those under 30, the price falls to $15.
There will be a Producer’s Night prior to the official run on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Become a producer and attend a special reception for $133.
The show is 95 minutes without intermission. Due to strong language, violence and brief nudity, “Pass Over” is appropriate for those over the age of 14.
Because of the postponement, the directors have had ample time to soak in the material.
“Nothing about it is simple,” Jones said. “Each time I tried to define it or back it into a corner some new element would poke its head out and demand my attention.”
Knowing each other since college, they have previously written and directed together. Jones is a more visual director, managing the blocking, while Barini dives deep into the text.
“Nwandu is really, truly a master of the English language. She understands not only what words mean, but what they do and how they manifest,” Barini said. “She somehow wrangles Beckett’s existentialism and sparsity, the musicality and specificity of AAVE (African American Vernacular English), the universal knowledge and loaded interpretations of the Exodus story, and the connotative power of American euphemism and doublespeak.”
Barini believes the directors’ job is to serve the playwright.
“There are some shows that are meant to be spun and re-themed—your ‘Pippins’, your ‘Oklahomas,’ your Shakespearean plays—but this is not one of them,” Barini said. “While we can bring our own interpretations to the text ... we are dealing with the work of a living playwright, and we never want to misrepresent her work or words.”
The script finds beauty in profanity.
“So often the truth of being a human and seeing the humanness of others is irreverent and dirty,” Barini said.
The original version of the play ended with a lynching of one of the characters. However, the latest edition ends on a more enigmatic note.
“The new ending made me think we could reframe a lot of issues that are ignored by the predominantly white Wood River community ... White people may have the privilege of ignoring racism, but they can’t exempt themselves from the ways upholding it damages a human soul, and I felt the new ending did a good job of reminding the folks who make up most of our audience that ignoring the problem is killing them too,” Barini said.
The play may be a hard pill for some local audiences to swallow. It highlights the subtle tactics of white violence: politeness, guilt-tripping, respectability politics, et cetera.
“I hope that they will reject the notion that this play is about ‘bad’ white folks and therefore something that does not apply to them,” Jones said. “I hope that they will make the active decision to extend empathy and compassion to people in their community. I hope they get their house in order.”
Tickets are available at the spotsunvalley.com/passover. ￼
