'Pass Over': a tale of two directors

Directors Savina Barini, left, and Roney Jones. The Spot’s “Pass Over” runs at The Argyros Oct. 20-23.

 Courtesy photos

With a rehearsal schedule as abbreviated as The Spot’s “Pass Over,” collaboration is crucial.

In other productions, two directors mean double the authority. Savina Barini and Roney Jones, however, strive to eliminate hierarchies completely.

“We work to be as anti-capitalist as possible,” Barini said.

