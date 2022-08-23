“The Sound Inside” is art about art: the only two characters discuss Dostoyevsky, “Everybody Loves Raymond'' and points in between.
The award-winning play asks many compelling questions. How much of ourselves should we devote to art? Can art stay pure in the worlds of academia and commerce? When does criticism become cynicism? Is it exploitative to use other people as inspiration? Is art a healthy way to process trauma? Must all great artists lead tragic lives? Does legacy matter more than our time on Earth? It gives no easy answers. It will leave your head spinning for days.
The sparse, spell-binding “The Sound Inside” comes back to The Spot in Ketchum from Aug. 24-28. General admission costs $35, and student tickets cost $15. Natalie Battistone directs. Denise Simone and Kagen Albright star.
“It is a play that offers us the opportunity to look at life for what it really is—an intoxicating mystery,” Simone said.
The show opens on Bella, played by Simone. The neurotic English professor stands out in the middle of the New Haven green at midnight in November trying to think.
“She is struggling, she is restless, she's trying to figure something out,” Battistone said.
Bella goes on to befriend Christopher, one of her students and an ambitious writer.
“Christopher's gentle violence is something I feel just beyond the surface of every moment he's on stage,” Battistone said. “Something's wrong, something's off.”
His youthful passion inspires her.
“Bella is cracked open by Christopher—and it is only then that she allows herself to fully embrace the path of her life,” Simone said.
Albright plays the pretentious college freshman.
“If I were to meet Christopher in real life I would find him unbearably irritating. Any professional contrarian always pushes my buttons,” Albright said. “As an actor, whether you are playing a saint or a murderer, you have to have sympathy for your character ... It is difficult, but you have to remove the idea of yourself as an individual from the process sometimes.”
The characters’ prickly exteriors eventually melt away.
“I relate to yearning for belonging. I relate to wanting to at once belong and to be alone,” Battistone said.
The first show first ran Aug. 18-21.
“Each night is different. It is one of the reasons I have been so drawn to this art form—it is an ever-changing living organism,” Simone said. “Each performance also settles the part deeper into your bones, and thus you are not reaching as far for what you want to express.”
After reading it during the selection process, creative directors of The Spot unanimously chose “The Sound Inside.” It comes after their sweeping production of “Sweeney Todd,” boasting a 1,600-foot set.
“We felt a gripping mystery played out by two deft performers would be a welcome palate cleanse after all the meat pies and synths,” Battistone said. “It was time to revisit a piece of that scale and intimacy once again.”
When audience members walk in, they will see silhouettes of trees projected on a circular curtain. Soothing music plays, as if at a spa, but something about it is unsettling.
For most of the show, the set consists of only a chair and a table. In the play, words stretch and compact. Sometimes, single sentences are dissected and analyzed for minutes. Other times, rambling monologues spill out of the characters. Wandering on and off stage, they go from dialogue to soliloquizing directly to the audience. With no intermission, the show flows seamlessly.
“Nothing that happens onstage is ever casual," Battistone said. "The scenes are being shown to us for a specific reason.”
For a show that’s mostly dialogue, it will keep you captivated.
“What keeps the audience engaged is the unspoken, strange and even mysterious connection between the characters in this show,” Albright said. “It’s like the parkour of people watching, you never know what is going to happen next."
The characters undercut dark themes with dry humor.
“Life is an ever-swaying balancing act of comedy and drama,” Albright said. “Even in its darkest moments, life is very silly when you think about it long enough.”
Bella uses sarcasm to deflect pain.
“In life we must hold both the grief and the joy, pain and pleasure,” Battistone said. “It's the same in theater, the comic and the tragic.”
The Spot is so intimate, at times actors will make eye direct contact with the audience members, evaporating any illusion of an “us and them.”
“The Spot is an unforgiving space. Every little detail must be attended to,” Battistone said.
The show takes place in the round, audience members all around the stage.
“It challenges you to stay present while knowing that you have no place to hide,” Albright said. “The round is incredibly vulnerable for both performer and audience alike, and I think that fits this piece perfectly.”
Simone and Albright had to practice “backing”—sending energy through all cardinal directions of your body. The actors are in constant motion as not to obstruct anyone’s view.
“I personally find that after just two seconds of not being able to see the actors' eyes my attention is lost. Just as the eyes of the partner are the source of everything you need on stage, they are the audience's window into what's happening,” Battistone said.
Typically, this actor is a director.
“In order to steward this piece I actually felt I had to fully analyze and explore the characters from within before being able to direct the actors in their respective roles,” Battistone said. “I had to know them and then I was able to take that next step and look at the thing as a whole.”
Simone has worked in theater for 40 years.
“I will never reach an endpoint,” Simone said. “Each time is the first time. Less will always be more. The team is the creative high. One must strive to be open and honest as we stand before an audience and reflect our collective humanity.”
Albright grew up in the Wood River Valley.
“Here, we often think we live in a bubble, but I see it more as a kind of grand gas station along a proverbial superhighway where people from all walks of life come to fill themselves with art and the outdoors," Albright said. "This Valley attracts great minds and bodies alike, and they all swirl around each other and inspire future generations to follow what makes them happy.”
He has performed at The Spot many times before.
“The Spot holds a very special place in my heart. It is a jumping off point for a lot of young artists in the valley, myself included,” Albright said. “It is a perpetually welcoming workshop where those with even a minor interest in the arts can explore what speaks to them and discover the path they want to take in the future. It is a mecca of collaboration and celebration of individuality, where the sum of the whole is only equal to the weight of its parts—and whatever that weight is that you carry, there is space for you.”
“We are dedicated to producing new work that inspires and challenges our audiences," Battistone said. "We want to produce theater that is of course entertaining and engaging, but that also betters our community. We felt this play provides a space for people to receive a story, a gift, and to allow its message to come from their own experience. It is not a particularly proscriptive piece. If anything, it's incredibly open-ended.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In