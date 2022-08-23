“The Sound Inside” is art about art: the only two characters discuss Dostoyevsky, “Everybody Loves Raymond'' and points in between.

The award-winning play asks many compelling questions. How much of ourselves should we devote to art? Can art stay pure in the worlds of academia and commerce? When does criticism become cynicism? Is it exploitative to use other people as inspiration? Is art a healthy way to process trauma? Must all great artists lead tragic lives? Does legacy matter more than our time on Earth? It gives no easy answers. It will leave your head spinning for days.

The sparse, spell-binding “The Sound Inside” comes back to The Spot in Ketchum from Aug. 24-28. General admission costs $35, and student tickets cost $15. Natalie Battistone directs. Denise Simone and Kagen Albright star.

