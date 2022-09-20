While on the road, folk duo The Small Glories listen to more podcasts than music. The pair often joked about starting their own.
“It probably wouldn’t be about music. It would be about driving—how to teach people how to be better drivers,” laughed Cara Luft, who forms the band with JD Edwards. “That’s what we are—we are professional drivers who sometimes play music.”
Their roadshow stops at The Argyros in Ketchum on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Tickets cost $20-$40. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
On paper, their music seems like a contradiction. Their band name “The Small Glories” is an oxymoron, and so is their sound. Their maximalist folk is both modest and triumphant, ready to burst out of its confines. Despite sparse rhythm, the music bounces off the walls. Their production is so low-fi you can hear every string on a strum, yet warmth radiates from the recordings. Yearning never sounded so joyful. That tension drives the band. Luft and Edwards work so well together because of their differences. Their harmonies are as taut as a rubber band stretched to its limits, liable to snap at any moment.
“We’re both excellent harmony singers and excellent melody singers. We can follow each other intuitively,” Luft said. “We’ve both become better and stronger singers since we’ve started playing with each other.”
Unable to perform during the COVID-19 lockdown, Luft found herself in a deep depression.
“I felt really lost,” she said. “It was a difficult time because the way I associated with my job was gone. It was taken away.”
Only when she revisited the albums that made her fall in love—after binging lots of Netflix—did she feel inspired once again.
“I’ve been going on a little bit of a musical journey listening to my older record collection, and it’s been great,” Luft said.
She grew up on the Beatles, Buddy Holly, Crosby, Stills & Nash and all the obscure folk albums her parents had. Even as a kid, she could tell Led Zeppelin was inspired by folk music.
“It’s music for people by people about people,” Luft said. “It’s a unifying thing. Music in general is the great equalizer, but folk music takes it to another level in terms of breaking down barriers and welcoming people.”
So if she’s such a big Beatles fan, who is Lennon and who is McCartney?
“Do you think John Lennon is the moodier of the two? Then JD’s probably John Lennon,” Luft said.
She grew up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, a white-collar oil city, cold and flat.
“People hunker down and start bands, they write,” Luft said. “They have to entertain themselves somehow.”
Her parents brought her to a progressive church. To this day, you can still hear gospel harmonies in The Small Glories. They even learned some Sacred Hearts tunes, an old kind of church music created for the illiterate, ridiculed by the establishment.
“My parents were socialist folk singers. It would take a certain kind of church to recruit them,” Luft said.
She watched as her parents rehearsed and hosted concerts for other musicians passing through. They brought her to folk clubs and music festivals.
From Spokane, Washington, her mother began touring as a young teen in a musical duo with her sister. Her grandfather played jazz guitar in a big band. Her great grandfather sang tenor in Vaudeville shows.
“On that side of the family, it was kind of in the blood,” Luft said.
Empowered by the folk social causes of the 50s and 60s, her father became known as “the Pete Seeger of Western Canada.” Luft plays the banjo in the band. Although she came to it later in life, she has been fascinated by the instrument. It has a high drone string which is unfretted, a constant presence. She plays it in the melodic clawhammer fashion, just as her father did.
From those roots, they’ve gone on to significant success. The Small Glories won a Juno Award—the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.
“That’s not the reason we do music,” Luft said. “It’s a nice feather in the cap. I know it helps with marketing and publicity. That’s the best part for me, having greater exposure to a wider audience.”
Onstage, they still want to replicate the intimacy of a late-night conversation. They are known for their charming banter between songs. Luft tells stories. When they perform Woody Guthrie’s “Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key,” she does a silly jig.
“Our music and our performance is really not about us. We want to envelop and invite everybody into this experience. We’re all in this together,” Luft said. “It’s just having one moment in time with a group of people that will never be replicated exactly the same. There’s laughter. There’s some tears. There’s dancing. There’s a little bit of everything...That’s what makes it magic.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In