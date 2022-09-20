The Small Glories is for the people

Folk duo The Small Glories plays at the Argyros Wednesday, Sept 21. Tickets cost $20-$40.

 Photo courtesy by Stefanie Atkinson

While on the road, folk duo The Small Glories listen to more podcasts than music. The pair often joked about starting their own.

“It probably wouldn’t be about music. It would be about driving—how to teach people how to be better drivers,” laughed Cara Luft, who forms the band with JD Edwards. “That’s what we are—we are professional drivers who sometimes play music.”

Their roadshow stops at The Argyros in Ketchum on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Tickets cost $20-$40. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

