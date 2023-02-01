Back in 2018, Denise Simone played Sharon—an anxious, buttoned-up empty-nester—in a Boise Contemporary Theatre production of “The Roommate.” This Tuesday, she will perform in Ketchum as Sharon’s foil Robyn: a pot-smoking vegetarian lesbian from the Bronx.
“The beauty of theater is that no one can ever bring to a part what you bring,” Simone said. “Fifty people can do the same role and each and every one will be different. There is nothing, I believe, like discovering a story together in the communal space of a theater.”
On Feb. 7, Sawtooth Productions and Laughing Stock will present a free reading of Jen Silverman’s dark comedy “The Roommate” at 7 p.m. at The Spot. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is limited. Complementary wine and cookies will be served. Running time is 75 minutes.
Sharon, in her mid-fifties, is recently divorced and needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-fifties, needs to find a place to hide and a chance to start over. Slowly, they learn each other’s secrets and form a bond.
“If an art form is going to reflect humanity, then we need to ensure that we have representation and inclusion on all levels,” Simone said. “It’s always a pleasure to work on a show that features kick-ass women in their fifties and older. Jen Silverman reminds us not to buy into the notion that somehow women shrink and become invisible as they get older. She knocks down a few walls of ageism with this play.”
Simone herself luckily hasn’t had any traumatic roommate experiences.
“Well—maybe with a few male cats over the years,” Simone said.
Claudia McCain plays the role of Sharon.
“There is an energy exchange that happens between a live actor and audience that cannot be experienced otherwise,” Simone said. “Live theater is electric and captivating.”
She can relate to the character’s urge to start from scratch.
“Whether from loss of love or death of family or friends, moving, letting go of work, any number of things — there have been many times I have had to reevaluate my life, I have had to figure out different pathways each time,” McCain said. “Though not always easy, they are lessons in discovering myself.”
In real life, McCain and Simone have been friends for years.
“We share a language and history that brings depth to the piece,” McCain said.
This show explores the power of friendship.
“Every single one of my friendships has expanded my sense of the world,” Simone said. “Romantic love gets a great deal of time and space in the theater – but the complexity and deep connection that one finds in friendships – whether fleeting or long lasting – helps us broaden our definition of love.”
This play juggles tragedy and comedy with grace.
“It is a wildly fun night of theater where two very old friends are getting a chance to play two new friends who are bad asses,” Simone said. “Isn’t that a lovely thing?” ￼
