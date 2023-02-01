Denise Simone

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Denise Simone stars as Robyn in Sawtooth Productions and Laughing Stock’s free reading of Jen Silverman’s dark comedy “The Roommate.”{/p}{/span}

 Courtesy photo

Back in 2018, Denise Simone played Sharon—an anxious, buttoned-up empty-nester—in a Boise Contemporary Theatre production of “The Roommate.” This Tuesday, she will perform in Ketchum as Sharon’s foil Robyn: a pot-smoking vegetarian lesbian from the Bronx.

“The beauty of theater is that no one can ever bring to a part what you bring,” Simone said. “Fifty people can do the same role and each and every one will be different. There is nothing, I believe, like discovering a story together in the communal space of a theater.”

On Feb. 7, Sawtooth Productions and Laughing Stock will present a free reading of Jen Silverman’s dark comedy “The Roommate” at 7 p.m. at The Spot. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is limited. Complementary wine and cookies will be served. Running time is 75 minutes.

18-12-05 ARTS Claudia McCain

{p dir=”ltr”}Claudia McCain

jthyne@mtexpress.com

