The Record Company wears its heart on its sleeve

Blues rock band The Record Company will perform at the River Run Lodge Thursday night. Tickets cost $20-$45.

 Photo courtesy of the Sun Valley Museum of Art

Back when Chris Vos taught music, he realized guitar is one of the few instruments players come to of their own volition.

“It reconnects you with that innocent spark within all people,” Vos said. “That’s a powerful place to start. As a teacher, you just want to curate that curiosity.”

He encouraged students to study the lineage of music—listen to their hero’s heroes. Then, listen to their hero’s hero’s heroes.

