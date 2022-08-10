The Record Company wears its heart on its sleeve

Back when Chris Vos taught music, he realized guitar is one of the few instruments players come to of their own volition.
“It reconnects you with that innocent spark within all people,” Vos said. “That’s a powerful place to start. As a teacher, you just want to curate that curiosity.”
He encouraged students to study the lineage of music—listen to their hero’s heroes. Then, listen to their hero’s hero’s heroes.
If they liked a punk band, he would introduce them to the splendid grime of the Ramones, then the straight-laced chaos of Buddy Holly, then the dizzying twang of Link Wray, then the hellish croon of Hound Dog Taylor, then blues, then rockabilly.
“When you get back to acoustic guitars in the Appalachian mountains or the Gospel churches of the 1920s, you’re as far back as you can go, go back and start it all over again,” Vos said. “It’s an enriching and beautiful experience. It will bring a lot to your music and sound.”
That childlike wonder led him to start the lean, mean blues trio The Record Company.
The band name was ironic. They assumed their sound was too gnarly, too raw to ever get them signed. They couldn’t have been more wrong.
That childlike wonder got The Record Company a Grammy nomination, a number one song, a deal with Coors Light and rave reviews from “Rolling Stone” and “Entertainment Weekly.” It led to collaborations with legends like John Mayer and Bob Seger.
“There’s a place out there in the ether that the creative dreamer can find greatness—they know how to get there,” Vos said. “When you’re in their presence, you realize it’s possible to achieve your dreams and be able to find the songs within yourself, to find the path. It’s indescribable, but it exists.”
That childlike wonder led to performances at Madison Square Garden, Red Rocks, Radio City Music Hall and ancient venues in Europe.
“I live to play live. I adore the experience,” Vos said. “Play your heart out, lay your soul bare, have respect for the audience and give them everything that you’ve got. Then put yourself together for the next show. I love it.”
The Record Company will close SVMoA’s summer concert series at River Run Lodge Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. Lindsey Lou will open. Tickets cost $20-$45.
Each show they switch up the setlist for their fans who follow them around on tour.
“We always try to make it an engaging and unique experience,” Vos said. “Each time you go you feel a different thrill.”
In college, he learned that a triangle was the only geometric shape that can’t collapse in on itself.
“We’re three equal sides—where one guy stops, the other guy starts,” Vos said.
Each instrument is in conversation with one another. Crisp drums play tight like a click track. Bass lines pop and shiver like trains approaching down a track. Slide guitar bursts like a skeet shooter. The grumbling vocals charge forward like headlights curling up a hill through a foggy dawn. The listener gets lost in the groove, stomping on the floorboards. Before they realize it, a song is swelling around them. And, as the old adage goes, the spaces between are as important as the notes themselves.
“When you’re a trio, emptiness and space is your fourth member.,” Vos said. “There’s an emptiness that deceptively makes it sound huge. You get to hear everything’s skeletal insides.”
They each have their role in the group. Bassist Adam Stiff produced their first two albums. Drummer Marc Cazorla is the artsy one, mocking up designs for album covers. Vos has the Midwest hospitality. Growing up on a dairy farm outside Burlington, Wisconsin, he also learned the meaning of hard work. “I learned early that if you do what you love everyday, it doesn’t matter how long the hours are,” Vos said. “Just like farming, being a musician is a way of life.”
His grandfather worked there until he was 92. When Vos was 18, he asked his grandfather when he planned to retire—his grandfather said “I want to retire when I die in the barn with my boots on.” He came pretty close. Doctors told him he couldn’t work anymore, and he passed away about a week later. Vos is like-minded.
“My goal is to be a professional musician until the day I drop,” Vos said.
On the farm, he learned to stay humble and reap what you sow. “The person who succeeds at the farm is the person who walks into their field—they don’t just look at it from the highway,” Vos said.
He was so isolated that he couldn’t even ride his bike to a buddy’s house.
“You curate an amazing imagination in that silence of being out in the open all the time, mostly by yourself if you’re working in a field or working on a fence line,” Vos said. “That imagination is fuel that becomes your creative spark into your adulthood. It’s sourcing the same energy.”
He fell in love with his dad’s classic rock record collection of Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix along with the authentic country of Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash.
About 20 minutes after getting his first guitar, he tried writing a song. Although he doesn’t remember the tune, he remembers the feeling.
“I had no idea what I was doing ... I’m sure it was not very good, but it was from the heart,” Vos said. “I remember this rush coming over me as a kid. There’s no teachers, there’s no parents, there’s no authority figures, I can do whatever the hell I want. That was what got me going.”
The slide guitar called to him as soon as he heard Johnny Winter playing the instrument on Muddy Waters’ “I Can’t Be Satisfied” off “Hard Again.”
“Muddy Waters influenced Chuck Berry, influenced everybody,” Vos said. “No Muddy Waters, no rock ‘n’ roll. Just go ask the The Rolling Stones. They all tip their hat to this guy.”
But, he had no idea how to play the slide guitar.
“We had MTV, but we didn’t have the internet—it hadn’t come our way yet,” Vos said. “If I wanted to do something, I had to figure it out on my own.”
He just laid the guitar on his lap to see the fretboard better. To this day, he plays it that way. At a Wade’s Guitar Shop in Milwaukee, he bought a 1956 Fender Champ slide guitar.
“It looks like it’s been run over by a train, but the thing sounds amazing,” Vos said.
He still plays it on the road.
“The slide [is] more like the human voice,” Vos said. “You get all those beautiful tones between the frets. It’s not just half steps and whole steps—It’s all the little tones that lay beneath and inside that add a little extra color.”
Going to college in Milwaukee, he played in five or six bands at a time. He knew all the good players, and they all knew him. He was always floating in and out of jams.
“You can call it an addiction if you want. I call it a passion for what I love,” Vos said. “I adore playing live. There’s nothing better than a connection with people when a show really just pops. It’s a sensation that I can’t explain.”
He supplemented his passion by working odd jobs at moving companies and electric companies.
“Now, I work for The Record Company,” Vos laughed.
Even now, he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.
“I always get along with the crew excellently,” Vos said. “I love hanging out with the people who work at the venues. I’m always getting scolded for trying to push stuff around.”
They tell him if he breaks his hand they won’t be able to play the gig. “It’s hard for me to look at something and not want to move it,” Vos said.
When he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dream, he quickly realized the music scene was a lot different than Milwaukee. A lot of people wanted to do music for a living. No one wanted to hang out and jam. They asked questions like “Why are we getting together? What do you want to accomplish?”
“I want to accomplish writing a song—how about we do it?” he told them.
So, he started a band the old fashioned way: Craigslist.
“I know how that sounds,” Vos said. “Whatever you’re thinking is what I was thinking. Why would you put anything up there?”
When his wife suggested the idea, he was hesitant, but Stiff reached out right away. Vos was pleasantly surprised. Stiff was also at the end of his rope after navigating the L.A. music scene for years.
“Sometimes what you think is the craziest, most insignificant or maybe possibly stupidest idea you could have, can sometimes ... yield a complete life-changer,” Vos said. “Obviously, if I never put up that ad I would have never met these guys, I don’t know where I would be right now.”
They bonded over a love of classic blues: Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Reed, all the Chess Records material from Chicago.
Like all great ideas, the band’s inception came over a few late night beers. At an after-show party in a backyard, a turntable played “Hooker ‘N’ Heat” from the early 70s. They wanted to record something that sounded just as raw.
“That all came from sticking to that philosophy: Let’s do what we want exactly how we want to do it,” Vos said.
That led to “Give it Back to You,” recorded in a living room.
“That album got us signed, that album got us on the radio, that album got us nominated for a Grammy,” Vos said. “Guys like me don’t get nominated for Grammys. I was wrong. It surprised us as much as anybody else.”
The morning the nominations were announced, he woke up to his wife screaming. He thought the house was on fire. After she told him the good news, he sat there for awhile then finally said, “Huh.” He grabbed a cup of coffee and called his mother.
Generally, he tries to take criticism with a grain of salt.
“I don’t think you can get too wrapped up in all that if you want to keep your art true to your vision,” Vos said. “You gotta be careful of who you allow to give you advice or change your perspective. Sometimes it’s a good thing. Sometimes it’s not.”
Despite the cheeky name of their band, he actually gets along quite well with people in the business.
“The old days where you could make millions and millions and millions of dollars on a record, that’s gone,” Vos said. “So that gets rid of a lot of sharks. Meaning, the people left in this business love music. They want to do it for a living.”
He has been married to his wife for a long time. In many ways, he sees marriage and being in a band as quite similar.
“It’s like any relationship where love is there,” Vos said.
Onstage, he can communicate with his bandmates with something as simple as a raised eyebrow.
“That happens from listening and paying attention to the whole sound of the band and not going into your own little world,” Vos said. “You have to blend and know when you’re leading something and know when you’re part of something, know when you’re being led somewhere. It comes with time and practice. The longer you do it with a group of people, the better you get at doing it.”
Much like a marriage, everything at the start of a band is enchanting. But, as time passes and you know each other better, you have to invent new ways to keep the spark going.
“You’ve gotta be willing to take risks,” Vos said. “We’ve continued to grow by not being afraid to explore a new area.”
Stiff produced their first two albums. For the third album “Play Loud,” they brought in Dave Sardy.
“If you have a big producer in the room, you’ve gotta be able to stand your ground if you really believe in something,” Vos said. “If you don’t like something, you’ve gotta be honest about it.”
Sardy has worked with LCD Soundsystem, JAY-Z, Rage Against the Machine, Nine Inch Nails, Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, System of a Down, Slayer, Fall Out Boy, to name a few. He came into the studio and did what a producer is supposed to do: rattled their cage. He re-articulated the simple things.
“If you’re not making music you think can go on a shelf next to some of the records you love, then you’re not trying hard enough,” he reminded them. “This is your album. Make sure you love it.”
The Record Company is always working on new material.
“Whenever we have a new song, I can’t wait to play it live,” Vos said.
If he’s ever feeling lost or uninspired, he will listen to old songs to reconnect with a younger version of himself.
“The biggest part of the process is to stay true to what you want, what excites you,” Vos said. “Be critical of your own material. Believe it when it’s right, know that you’re believing it because it’s where you want it to be. But don’t be in a hurry to love what the result is.”
Their music has been used in film, television and commercials.
“It’s something that I’ll never get used to,” Vos said. “I enjoy it.”
Once, he was sitting on the couch drinking a beer when a NFL montage used their song during a Green Bay Packers playoff game. His phone blew up with about 80 text messages from friends back home in Wisconsin. Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman commented on it.
“That’s a long way from the farms and fields, when that stuff happens.” ￼
