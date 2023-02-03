The mountains are calling you to Banff Film Festival

“The Balkan Express” follows two mountaineers as they book a one-way train ticket from Munich to Thessaloniki with only their skis and bicycles for a 1,500 mile journey. Check it out at The Argyros' presentation of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival. 

 

 Photo by Max Kroneck

For some thrill seekers, wanderlust does not end just because the sun sets and the ski lifts come to a halt. This weekend, come experience some new adventures on the big screen in a state-of-the-art theater.

For the past 23 years, The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival has brought mountain sport, humor and culture to Sun Valley. From humble beginnings, the World Tour now reaches over 550,000 audience members through more than 1100 screenings in 500 locations in 40 countries.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to the Argyros for three nights Feb. 5-7.

