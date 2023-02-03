The mountains are calling you to Banff Film Festival

For some thrill seekers, wanderlust does not end just because the sun sets and the ski lifts come to a halt. This weekend, come experience some new adventures on the big screen in a state-of-the-art theater.
For the past 23 years, The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival has brought mountain sport, humor and culture to Sun Valley. From humble beginnings, the World Tour now reaches over 550,000 audience members through more than 1100 screenings in 500 locations in 40 countries.
The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to the Argyros for three nights Feb. 5-7.
“The Balkan Express” follows two mountaineers as they book a one-way train ticket from Munich to Thessaloniki with only their skis and bicycles for a 1,500 mile journey.
In “A Baffin Vacation,” Sarah McNair-Landry and Erik Boomer kayak, climb and camp on a freezing Canadian island for over a month.
For those hoping for an escape from the frigid temperatures outside, there’s nothing hotter than a volcano. Ride along mountain biker Killian Bron in “Colors of Mexico,” as he guides the viewer through historic villages.
For a complete listing of films go to: www.mountainfever.us. Programs start at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $25 in advance or $29 at the door the night of the show.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In