The Liberty Theatre Company offers three star-studded events

A romance between a fortune teller and an accountant. A snapshot into four people’s lives as they ask the big question, “What’s it all for?” A tonal mishmash of “Pee Wee’s Playhouse,” “A Doll’s House” and “Alice In Wonderland.” All these shows come to Ketchum over the next week as the Liberty Theatre Company brings the work of contemporary playwright Deborah Zoe Laufer to the Argyros through a trio of free live readings.
Animated by many staples from the local theater scene, the company will perform three original plays from Feb. 3-8: “Fortune,” “Be Here Now,” and “Out of Sterno.”
Here’s a look at what to expect when they take the stage.
“Fortune”— Thursday, Feb. 3
“Fortune” tells the story of a dorky accountant named Jeremy who visits Maude, a gaudy psychic, in search of his soulmate.
Director Claudia McCain brings her lifelong interest in the metaphysical world to the show. Growing up around a variety of telepathic people, she said she was immediately drawn to “Fortune.”
“I love a love story that is told with humor and surprise,” McCain said.
Much of Laufer’s humor comes from the relationships between offbeat characters. David Janeski plays the lovelorn, depressed Jeremy alongside his real-life wife Aly Wepplo, who plays Maude, a “master of disguise” afraid to fail in life.
“For a show about people wrestling with fate and hopelessness, it is truly laugh-out-loud funny,” Janeski said. “To laugh is to understand, and Deb Laufer gets it.
“When you pair great playwrights with great performers the audience is transported, even without a set.”
The two began rehearsing early, often at home.
“It’s been such a relief to work together again,” Wepplo said. “We’ve gathered together around scripts and shared ideas and laughter.”
Her favorite moment in the show is when the characters share a cherry babka.
“It reminds me of all the great conversations I’ve had while sharing baked goods,” Wepplo said.
The Argyros adds to the intimacy of the live performance, which Janeski calls the purest form of storytelling.
“Theatre always feels more resonant close up,” Janeski said. “Theatre is tangibly real. These emotions are in the same room with you and you cannot escape them.
He believes it is important to share new, original works with the community.
“Even today’s ‘classics’ were original works by the under-heralded at one point,” Janeski said. “Without creating and championing new works, Art can become an echo chamber for existing themes.”
“Be Here Now” — Monday, Feb. 7
Melodie Taylor-Mauldin directs the heartwarming slice-of-life “Be Here Now.”
“This play asks some very important questions about life and happiness,” Taylor-Mauldin said.
Karen Nelsen, Annabelle Lewis, Andrew Alburger and Claudia McCain star.
“I love the idea that I get to work with a growing company,” Taylor-Mauldin said. “There is something so rewarding about being involved with artists who have a mission and vision pointed towards growth and constant evolution.”
Although Laufer’s writing is often comedic, there are some heavy themes. One character is plagued by a traumatic event in their past, preventing them from knowing peace.
“It is very smartly written by representing the difficulty of life, and also the joy and hope,” Taylor-Mauldin said. “This is a very real juxtaposition that most humans seem to keep bumping into.
“Most importantly, it leaves you feeling some hope,” Taylor-Mauldin added, “and sometimes, that emotion can be a hard one to come by.”
“Out of Sterno” — Tuesday, Feb. 8
“Out of Sterno” is a madcap farce about a children’s show host who has never left her apartment. Things take a dark turn once she gets a real job.
Wepplo plays the protagonist: sweet, unassuming Dotty.
“She’s the kind of character who’s not usually the main focus of a story, and it’s fun to play someone who does the unexpected,” Wepplo said.
Director Andrew Alburger also loves the character.
“She’s so hopeful, pure and good hearted,” Alburger said.
Patsy Wygle plays Zena, the “tough as nails” proprietress of Zena’s Beauty Emporium—as the script says, “She sounds like she could snap your neck with a look.”
“Zena goes after what she wants and usually gets it,” Wygle said.
John Mauldin and Matt Musgrove also star.
Alburger went to college at SUNY Purchase with Laufer, back when she was an acting major. Now, she is a prolific playwright.
“It reminds me that we can all be involved in the arts,” Wepplo said. “Deb Laufer wrote three smart, funny plays. She’s a terrific storyteller. And there’s no reason we can’t all share stories like that.”
To Wepplo, play readings are about the possibility of theater.
“A reading is all about exploration, and it invites the audience to make choices about the story as they hear it,” she said.
All these shows are free.
“Many art forms have a reputation for being elitist,” Janeski said. “Free performances are just one way to eliminate the barrier of access to the community.”
