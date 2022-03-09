The Liberty Theatre Company offers a not-so-typical coming of age story

Everyone remembers the awkward growing pains of adolescence. But what if you became elderly nearly overnight?
The play “Kimberly Akimbo,” written by David Lindsay-Abaire, tells the story of a teenager with a rare condition causing her body to age faster than it should. The Liberty Theatre Company presents it at the Argyros March 10-13.
The cast of this full production is a who’s who of local theater talent: Jana Arnold plays Kimberly Akimbo, Charlie Coulter plays Jeff, Georgia Rogers Farmer plays Debra, Matt Musgrove plays Buddy and Aly Wepplo plays Patti.
“Diverse views, dreams, values, humor and trepidations are what makes me excited about life, and these artists share the same passion,” Musgrove said.
Arnold, playing the title character, has worked with everyone at the company’s core.
“Each one of them believes in the magic of the stage, the importance of telling stories, and it shows in all they do,” Arnold said.
The play centers on Kimberly, a regular 16 year old living in Secaucus when progeria strikes. Suddenly, she and her family must flee their suburban New Jersey home. The family fights to regain some sense of normalcy.
“The writer David Lindsay-Abaire’s ability to make crazy scenarios believable is a testament to how bizarre life can get,” Musgrove said.
The family includes a hypochondriac mother, a rarely sober father and a scam-artist aunt.
“These characters are so real, crazy, sad, hopeful and dysfunctional,” Farmer said. “They take the audience on a real roller-coaster ride.”
The story does not provide any easy answers.
“The show doesn’t spoon-feed what you’re supposed to think about these people,” Musgrove said. “It makes it intriguing to agree and disagree with the different ways they parent, have relationships and juggle hardships.”
Each character longs for something they don’t have.
“In spite of all the problems and disappointments and obstacles they continue to face, they all keep fighting so hard to get that elusive thing that will make them happy and each one keeps believing it’s entirely possible to attain it,” Arnold said.
The show oscillates between comedy and heartbreak.
“I love the extreme circumstances, the sense of time running out that pressurizes all the characters,” Arnold said.
Throughout the show, Kimberly experiences her first love. A big theme is living life to the fullest.
“Life is a game, and who knows where the dice will take you?” Wepplo said. “But you can only win if you choose to play.”
“Kimberly Akimbo” forces the audience to re-examine how they’ve coped with trauma over the years.
“I hope the audience will also be able to reflect in that same manner while laughing at the sometimes absurd realities of life,” Musgrove said.
The show dispels the notion that it’s too late for anything.
“The time is now,” Wepplo said. “You haven’t missed it.”
